CIAC Football 2019: The Pequot League previews

The 2019 Pequot League football previews, with links to full team preview pages, compiled by the GameTimeCT staff.

Former RHAM coach Tom Hammon takes over for Tony Bonito, who’s not at Prince Tech. Hammon has installed a new offense and believes Jordan Smith and Co. will defy low expectations.

Coach Erik Becker’s going back to the spread with QB Aaron Faiella, RB Alex Case and strong receiving corps. They could be a sleeper in the Pequot race.

A new cast of stars, led by seniors RB Justin Stergos and lineman Marc Dufresne, will see to create their own identity after the program suffered heavy graduation losses. Justin Stergos takes over at QB for graduated Bryce Karstetter.

With a young offense, the Knights figure to rely on their defense as they hope to return the program to the Pequot’s upper echelon.

A handful of starters return from last year’s 4-6 team, including Chase Sanden at quarterback and most of the starting linemen. Senior OL/DL Dylan Keith returns to lead the defense.

The two Thanksgiving Day rivals have joined forces in a co-op. And perfect timing since coach Erik Shortell has a veteran squad with its eyes on the Pequot title and a state playoff berth. Jackson Rome, Sam Attianese and Dylan Disabella return to lead the Bears’ charge.

Many of the stars from last year’s Class S runner-up have graduated. But most of the line and RB Dalton Modehn return to make the Cougars one of the favorites in the Pequot.

Mike Zingarella takes over at QB for the departed JP Nye. He’ll have the luxury of four returning linemen. But the Huskies will have to replace a handful of skill players in their pass heavy offense if they want to improve on last year’s 3-7 season.

With 14 returners back, including QB Brandon Fratta and versatile junior Tyler DiNapoli, the T-Birds hope to re-establish themselves as one of the league’s best programs.

QB Jack McDowell returns, as does two-way lineman Norman Root and top ILB Cooper Pavlovich. They will be tasked with leading an inexperience squad as the Rams continue to rebuild.

After a surprising playoff run in coach Erick Knickerbocker’s first season, top receiver Jaquan Dufour, back Jon O’Coin and the rest of the Rams have work to do in their ongoing quest to ‘Restore the Rock’.

Seven starters return on offense and six on defense from last year’s 6-4 squad, giving SMSA a good core, despite losing top WRs Hayden Jordan and Naseim Harrison. Devin Hill and Mark Boyer will continue to rotate at QB while Jordan Rivera will be the team’s battering ram.

A tremendous senior class, which brought the program to consecutive state semifinals, has departed. Seniors Sam Yefko, Tyler Ouellette and Ryan Hoefle return to lead the next generation.

Junior Jack Cox takes over at QB as the Warriors, who just barely missed out on a Class S playoff berth last year, attempt to reload for another run.

This is the year they’ve been waiting for. A strong senior class of 16 that has already gained multiple years of varsity experience has come of age, including 1,000-yard rusher Eric Pino.