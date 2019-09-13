CIAC Football 2019: The Naugatuck Valley League

The 2019 Naugatuck Valley League football previews, with links to full team preview pages, compiled by the GameTimeCT staff.

BRASS

Former Prince Tech coach takes over as head coach of the Bulldogs, who went winless last season. The good news is many of last year’s players were underclassmen.

The Crusaders graduated all but a handful of starters from last year’s 6-4 season, including Derek Ward. Drevon Yeldell takes over at QB.

The Eagles graduated just about everyone from last year’s team. The good news? There’s been an infusion of new faces to help coach Chris Sarlo’s 2019 squad.

A lot of talent graduated for the Hearts at the skill positions, but coach Thomas Allen believes the newcomers are ready to step up.

Monster back and linebacker Jalen Gopie returns as one of the state’s top players. But WCA remains a young squad, including at quarterback where freshman Zyaire Ettson will get his shot running the offense.

The Wildcats snapped a 33-game losing streak last year. Though working on its fifth QB in five seasons, the team returns 6-2, 240 back Dashaune Wilson as the team searches for more victories.

COPPER

Even the Chargers have their own challenges to overcome. But with Shykeem Harmon and Sheldon Schuler back, Tom Brockett’s squad are still a team to beat in the NVL and a top contender for the Class S title.

They have a gorgeous new facility, rivaling small colleges. Now Derby wants the team to match. Junior 1,500-yard rusher Zerion Montgomery figures to be the Red Raiders’ top weapon.

Third-year starting QB Cayden Mitchell is back to lead Joe Stochmal’s air assault after throwing for 2,000 yards last year. But the Wolverines lost just about everybody else.

Mike Kearns takes over as the full-time head coach after last year’s interim season under Steve George. He inherits a squad that was gutted by graduation, especially at the skill positions.

With plenty of veterans back from last year’s Class S playoff squad, including QB Tyler Bulinski, Woodland has its eyes on the postseason again. All that’s missing is someone to replace graduated 1,500-yard rusher Edit Krivca. No biggie, right?

IRON

Another large senior class returns for third-year Dave Sollazzo, including QB Jay Mezzo, RB/LB Malachi Gatison and DL Herve Tshibamba. The Greyhounds were was bumped to LL, but first must figure out how to finally break the Ansonia Thanksgiving Day hex.

A small program to begin with, with numbers in the low 30s, St. Paul has only a handful of seniors after graduation hit the team hard. The Falcons will look to their large junior class to grow up quick.

The Raiders return one of the most veteran teams it’s had under coach Gaitan Rodriguez, at least since 2015’s 9-2 playoff team. RB Christian Estafani and WR Jacob Coleman headline the senior class hoping to reach similar heights.

A good portion of last year’s squad returns, including senior RB John Terlizzi from an injury. But the Indians have some work to do on the lines if they want to move up the ladder.

Chris Theriault takes over as head coach of a program that graduated just about everyone from last year’s Class M playoff qualifier.