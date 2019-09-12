CIAC Football 2019: The FCIAC (Fairfield County Athletic Conference) previews

The 2019 Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference football previews, with links to full team preview pages, compiled by the GameTimeCT staff.

WEST

The Hilltoppers return nine starters on both sides of the ball, including QB Rafael Garcia and RB Jaquis Flemming, in hopes of boosting an offense that managed just 40 points in last season’s winless campaign.

For the first time in three seasons, Darien isn’t defending a state championship. But this group, led by new QB Peter Graham and LBs Sam Wilson and John Henry Slonieski, wants to change that for next season.

Buoyed by a strong sophomore class, leadership in the trenches — including monster defensive lineman and Boston College commit Jah Joyner — second-year coach Augustine Tieri hopes to make leap up the FCIAC ladder.

AJ Barber is one of the few stars returning from last year’s Class LL champions and No. 1-ranked team. Despite the massive turnover, including at head coach, the Cardinals have plenty left in the tank and are the team to beat until proven otherwise.

Thanks to heavy graduation losses, third-year coach Mitch Ross and the Falcons have some work to do to replenish their starting lineup after putting together one of the school’s best football seasons in recent memory.

With a three-year starter at quarterback, the dynamic Kyle Gordon, and a line that features size and experience, led by Sam Papp Norwalk’s offense is sure to light up the scoreboard this season. The schedule looks like a monster, however.

Thomas Broschardt is the new head coach. He has some skill players returning, which could help this new co-op navigate a tough FCIAC schedule.

Riley Simpson takes over at QB for graduated star Colton Smith, and Trumbull will look to junior Mileeq Green to have a breakout season as the Eagles begin Year 2 of the Marce Petroccio era.

With a full offseason under his belt, coach Joe DeVellis is hoping to bring the Vikings back to relevancy after a 1-9 season.

EAST

It’s been five years since McMahon has had a winning season, but coach Jeff Queiroga says year’s seniors are hungry to break that streak.

Despite some significant losses, now-senior QB Drew Pyne and NEW CANAAN are hoping to reload and return to the state final — back in L this time. Coach Lou Marinell’s probably thrilled his team only came in at No. 3 in the preseason poll.

After a relatively subpar 6-4 season, Ridgefield hopes to quickly return to the FCIAC’s upper echelon and contend for a playoff spot again. Among the returners is 2,000-yard passer QB Owen Matthews and WR Gianni Gorham.

It just got tougher again for St. Joseph, now bumped up to Class L after winning back-to-back titles in S and M. But armed with new QB Jack Wallace, All-State RB Jaiden Shirden and a serious defensive unit, enough of the Hogs return to make a serious run at a third title and 15th overall.

The Black Knights have been trying to come to grips with tragedy while preparing for the 2019 season. Isaiah Johnson returns at QB along with three starters on the line and plenty of weapons.

For the second straight season Staples has a new coach, this time with Adam Behrends from IMG Academy (Fla.). Harvard-bound Jacob Rizy leads a strong returning line. Jake Thaw moves from quarterback to receiver to help a new QB.

Joey Gublin returns at QB after throwing for 1,300 yards and 15 TDs last season. But the Mustangs will need to find new targets after the graduation of Will Stearns and Jeff Seganos.

The Warriors suffered heavy graduation losses, so second-year coach EJ DiNunzio is shaking things up with a move to a spread offense. Seniors Drew Phillips and Kyle Hyzy return to lead the way.