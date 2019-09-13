CIAC Football 2019: The Eastern Connecticut Conference previews

The 2019 Eastern Connecticut Conference football previews, with links to full team preview pages, compiled by the GameTimeCT staff.

DIVISION I

The Vikings graduated many of their skill players, but the lines return virtually intact for new QB Noah Perry and the Hart twins, Blaine and Cameron. Seven starters return on the defense. Seniors are abundant. Depth is not.

The Falcons graduated just about everyone from last year’s 7-3 team. Returners Noah Charron, James Deichler and Steve Cantres will have to rally the newcomers to navigate a rough schedule.

Many of the names have changed again (and we’re waiting on a new school nickname), but coach Chad Neal has built a perennial contender at Killingly, which has its eyes on a fifth-straight state playoff appearance.

New London

All-State RB Jacob Commander graduated and QB Owen George transferred. But talent is never in short supply for the Whalers. Frankie Pratts moves from receiver to QB and there’s another bruiser in the backfield in Geremiah Ballinger. (Page unavailable)

Coach Jason Bakoulis returns 29 seniors — including WR Nolan Molkenthin, four offensive linemen and RB Sean Preston — to navigate one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the state.

DIVISION II

All of the skill players return for the Bobcats, who finished off last year’s 3-7 season strong. Now they’re are hoping to turn the corner with senior Jake Cavallo and QB Justin Kelsey.

Top rusher Brayden Grim, Jaiden Bickham and Robbie Petriel return, but if the Colonels are going to return to their dominant ways, a host of newcomers must step up for second-year coach Clay Killingsworth.

Stonington

Despite only six seniors, the Bears return a majority of last year’s hard-luck, 1-9 team, which lost four games by a touchdown or less, while gaining invaluable experience. Junior QB Drew Champagne and RB Josh Curtin return in the backfield. (Page unavailable)

QB Ryan Bakken returns along with seven starters on offense and six on defense for the Lancers, who hope to continue their march back up the ECC standings.

The Centaurs return to the league after a two-year absence and a flirtation with becoming a Prep school.

DIVISION III

The Hartford regional magnet school co-op based in Enfield finally has a home in the ECC. Though experience returns, the team went 1-9 and 0-4 vs. their future division rivals last year and face a long road to get to respectability.

QB Andrew Koziol, Michael Sims and Logan Chappell all return for the Wolverines, who begin their new co-op arrangement with nearby Wheeler. But the lines are being overhauled.

The search for offense continues, but at least the Indians can rely on three-year starting QB Ryan Douchette to lead their quest.

The Panthers return a handful of starters from last year’s surprising Class S playoff squad, including Jr. QB Liam Smith and eight players on defense.

The Whippets will miss RB Natanael Barbosa’s 1,600 yards rushing, so it’ll spread the ball around this year with three-year starting QB Jovan Almodovar in hopes of duplicating last year’s 7-3 finish.