CIAC Football 2019: The Connecticut Technical Conference previews

The Connecticut Technical Conference football previews, with links to full team preview pages, compiled by the GameTimeCT staff.

After years knocking on the door, is it finally ATI’s turn to win the CTC? The Wolverines have plenty of stars returning from last year’s 7-3 team including QB CJ Cianfione and RB Anthony Frasier. A first playoff since 2015 isn’t out of the question.

QB Cyrus Cotto and top linebacker Marcus Johnson return in the Tigers’ quest for another CTC title and that elusive first state playoff victory.

The Beavers made a surprising run to a Class M playoff berth last year, but only two starters return on offense. Junior Dillon Hepton will lead a relatively more experienced defense at linebacker.

Jennifer Stango Garzone, the state’s first female head football coach, takes over a program hoping to snap a 29-game losing streak.

Former West Haven offensive coordinator Tim Nixon takes over as head coach. The offensive line must play a big role if the Condors are going to stay among the top teams in the CTC.

Vin Camera, the program’s founder, has returned to coach the Panthers. They’ll be relying on QB Joe Calzone in Camera’s new spread offense in hopes of rebounding from last year’s 1-9 season.

After a successful run at Coventry Co-Op, Tony Bonito takes over as the Falcons’ head coach. And, yes, he’s bringing his option attack with him.

Despite losing 18 of its 22 starters, Quinebaug Valley still has sights on competing in the CTC. Lineman Jay Brinson and FB/LB Colby Peterson return.

The Crusaders have a wealth of size and skill on the offensive and defensive lines and coach Darin Jones believes his squad will challenge the CTC hierarchy.

Assistant Doug Jackson, who actually founded the program, became head coach at the end of July when Joe Ceferati stepped aside. Everything since has been a rush catch up before the season begins.

Coming off a successful return to varsity play, which culminated in their best record in 11 years, Wilcox Tech must now find new playmakers to keep the good vibes going.