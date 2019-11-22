North Branford’s Ava Galdenzi chases down the ball against Morgan on Oct. 13. North Branford’s Ava Galdenzi chases down the ball against Morgan on Oct. 13. Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close CIAC Field Hockey Championship Capsules 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CLASS L





VITALS

When: Today, 2 p.m.

Where: Wethersfield High

Seeds/Records: No. 3 Darien (20-1-1) vs No. 4 Staples (20-1-1)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)





CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Darien: 14th appearance, 10-3. Class L finals – 2017 lost 1-0 to Staples; 2016 co-Champions with Staples; 2014 co-Champions with Glastonbury; 2013 def. Cheshire 3-1; 2012 def. Cheshire 4-0; 1984 def. Cheshire 1-0; 1982 lost to Greenwich 2-1 (PS); 1981 def. Simsbury 1-0; Class M finals – 2010 def. Hand 3-2; 2009 def. New Canaan 3-0; 2008 def. Wilton 2-1; 2007 def. Pomperaug 3-2; 2004 lost to Branford 3-1.

Staples: 4th Class L appearance, 3-1 overall. 2018 def. Cheshire 2-0; 2017 def. Darien 1-0; 2016 co-Champions with Darien; 1974 lost to Simsbury 1-0.





WHAT TO LOOK FOR

As a reflection of how good these two teams are, this is the third Class L final matchup between Darien and Staples in the last four years …Another indication of how good these elite teams are and how closely matched they are is they played to a 0-0 tie in the recent FCIAC tournament championship game to finish as co-champs …Three-time defending champ Staples has outscored opponents 100-10 and Darien has outscored opponents 93-12. Both teams have 14 shutouts …Both teams have exceptional talent in every phase of the game. The Staples defense is led by defenders Hannah Paprotna and Grace Cooper and on offense by Kyle Kirby (18 goals, 11 assists), Julia DiConza (15 goals, four assists), Laine Ambrose (14 goals, 10 assists) and Izzy Deveney (11 goals, three assists). Darien is led on offense by Molly Hellman, Ryan Hapgood, Catie Duggan and Maddie Hult and on defense by defender Tala Garcia and goalie Monisha Akula …This game is a toss up and it will come down to the team that will uncharacteristically makes a mistake on defense. On paper this has c-championship written all over it.





YOU SHOULD KNOW

These teams know each other very well. Darien handed Staples its only loss this season (3-1 on Sept. 18) and then the teams played to a 0-0 tie in the FCIAC tournament final. New Canaan handed Darien its only loss (3-2 on Oct. 18).

CLASS M





VITALS

When: Saturday, Noon

Where: Wethersfield High

Seeds/Records: No. 1 Guilford (22-0) vs No. 7 Hand (14-6-1)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)





CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Guilford: 11th appearance, 3-7 overall. Class M — 2018 def. Sacred Heart Academy 3-1; 2016 lost to New Canaan 3-1; 2012 lost to Wilton 3-0; 1979 lost to Farmington 1-0; Class L — 2003 lost to Pomperaug 1-0; 2001 lost to Cheshire 2-1 (OT); 1997 co-Champions with Simsbury; 1994 lost to Greenwich 2-1; 1991 co-Champions with Cheshire. 1973 (first CIAC field hockey tournament, no classes) lost to Granby 2-1.

Hand: 7th appearance, 2-4. Class M — 2017 def. New Canaan 2-1; 2014 def. Wilton 2-1; 2010 lost to Darien 3-2; 2006 lost to Wilton 2-0; 2005 lost to Branford 1-0; 1998 lost to Pomperaug 1-0.





WHAT TO LOOK FOR

The buzzword with the Indians is dominance. They have outscored opponents 123-12, they are on a 30-game win streak going back to the 2018 season (won 37 of their last 38 games) and they have 11 shutouts …Defender Cat Larrow leads the defense and the offense is led by speedy forwards Maddie Epke (SCC tournament most outstanding player), Hannah Tillier and Ella Stanley (had three goals and an assist in 6-1 Class M semifinal win over Branford). “The thing with our strong offense is you can stop one or two of those forwards on any given play but you won’t stop all three,” Guilford coach Kitty Palmer said …One focus for the Indians in all their games is to score early and often in games, so the first 10-20 minutes will likely be crucial for the SCC rival Tigers who possess their own strengths and talent on both ends of the field …Hand is led on offense by forward Jacqui Sandor and midfielder Maeve Connors and on defense by defender Kennedy Richard. Speedy midfielder Grace Hartmann contributes on both ends of the field. The wildcard here could be Hand coach Sue Leckey who is a strong game planner and constantly tweaks and evolves her game strategy, especially when the Tigers face an opponent for the second or third time in a season.





YOU SHOULD KNOW

When Hand faced Guilford in the regular season Guilford won 4-2. When the teams met in the SCC tournament semifinals Guilford won 2-1. “In every game Hand has been getting closer and closer to us this season,” Guilford coach Kitty Palmer said. “Hand has been and is such a quality program. Sue (Leckey) brings out the best in her players, and we’ve had such competitive games these past few years. When I saw the Class M bracket, I knew that to win, we would have to play Hand. We always play Hand at least three games a season, and for the first time to have our final game this year be for a state championship, it doesn’t get more exciting for all of us than that.”

CLASS S





VITALS

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Wethersfield High

Seeds/Records: No. 1 Granby (17-0-1) vs No. 2 North Branford (20-1)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)





CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Granby: 23rd appearance, 13-9 overall. Class S — 2018 lost to Immaculate 3-0; 2017 lost to North Branford 2-1; 2014 lost to Lewis Mills 3-0; 2013 lost to Stonington 1-0; 2011 def. Lauralton Hall 2-1 (2OT); 2010 def. Haddam-Killingworth 3-0; 2009 def. Lewis Mills 3-1; 2008 lost to New Fairfield 2-0; 2007 def. Canton 3-0; 2004 def. Canton 3-1; 2003 def. Lewis Mills 3-1; 2002 lost to Shepaug Valley 3-2 (OT); 2001 lost to Shepaug Valley 1-0; 2000 def. Shepaug 1-0 (OT); 1989 lost to Old Saybrook 2-1; 1988 lost to Old Saybrook 2-1; 1985 Co-Champions with Canton; 1982 def. Pomperaug 1-0; 1980 def. Terryville 3-1; 1978 def. Litchfield 1-0; Class M — 1974 def. Lewis Mills 2-1; 1973 (first CIAC field hockey tournament, no classes) def. Guilford 2-1.

North Branford: 6th appearance 4-1overall. Class S – 2017 def. Granby 2-1; 2006 def. Haddam-Killingworth 1-0 (OT); 1981 co-Champions with Pomperaug; Class M — 1987 lost to Stonington 2-1; 1980 def. New Milford 2-0.





WHAT TO LOOK FOR

This is another final that is to tough to call with the strength and talent both teams have in every phase of the game. The Thunderbirds have outscored opponents 95-6 with 17 shutouts and the Bears have outscored opponents 76-3 with 16 shutouts …Speed is the name of the game for the Thunderbirds starting with top scorer and 2019 Shoreline Conference Player of the Year Ava Galdenzi (29 goals, 11 assists) and Ali Barrett (19 goals, 13 assists). Melanie Norton leads the defense and is key in limiting shots on goal and starting the transition to offense. Midfielder Kelli Jacobson is another key player on defense, the transition game and scoring (seven goals) …Defender McKenzie Pedersen leads the Bears on defense and contributes on offense. Among the top scorers are Meggie Hennessey, Julia Olchowsk, Alana King and McKenna Ryan. Two keys in this game. One key is defense and who makes a mistake on that end of the field. Another key is Galdenzi who has the speed and skill to position herself for game-changing goals.





YOU SHOULD KNOW

While both teams have double-digit shutouts, the Bears have been especially tough on defense in their last nine games — all shutouts. The Thunderbirds have allowed six goals in their last eight games.