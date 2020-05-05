CIAC expected to finally cancel spring season

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is expected to cancel its spring sports season on Tuesday after Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that school is canceled for the remainder of the academic year. Connecticut was the last remaining state to finally cancel its spring season.

“The (CIAC) Board of Control was clear that if schools are closed for the remainder of the (school) year, then the CIAC will cancel all spring sport experiences,” CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini told Hearst Connecticut Media on April 23.

The CIAC had already canceled its spring postseason championships on April 23. The season was going to be limited to June and most likely within its own league of play. The hope was to give the senior student-athletes some closure to their high school athletic careers.

The CIAC canceled the remainder of the winter sports postseason championships on March 10.

