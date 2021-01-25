CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini will join live Q&A on the GameTimeCT Facebook on Wednesday

CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini will join GameTimeCT producers, Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley live on Wednesday on the GameTimeCT Facebook page.

You will be able to watch live on our Facebook page and here on GameTimeCT.com.

The call will begin at 2 p.m. and start with conversation with Sean and Pete about this past year of high school sports, the beginning of the winter season and then spring season.

Then we’ll open it up to submitted reader questions.

We ask that you submit your questions to both Sean and Pete by emailing GameTimeCT@gmail.com. The best questions will be chosen.