CIAC cancels spring postseason tournaments, but still hopes to have some type of sports experience

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference continues to hold out hope for some type of spring sports experience in June, but all of its postseason tournaments and championships have been canceled.

That decision was made Thursday morning during the latest CIAC Board of Control meeting.

“Our position that any spring sport experiences should maximize the opportunity for student-athletes within individual schools and leagues,” CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini said. “At this point, we realize it is not feasible to run state championships.”

Schools are currently closed until May 20. If a final decision is made to close schools for the remainder of the school year, then the hope for any semblance of spring sports will end as well.

“The Board of Control was clear that if schools are closed for the remainder of the (school) year, then the CIAC will cancel all spring sport experiences,” Lungarini said. “The easy thing for the board to do is to say ‘We are canceling.’ It’s the easy decision. But we appreciate that Governor (Ned) Lamont and Commissioner (of state education) Cardona have explored every potential opportunity for kids to come back (to school)… We are going wait for that determination to be made and follow that lead in terms of making it possible to return for any spring sport experience.”

The CIAC, in its release, said it surveyed superintendents, principals, and athletic directors in coming to this conclusion. They also consulted with the Connecticut State Medical Society, Sports Medicine

Committee, collaborated with Commissioner Cardona, sought input from the

Department of Public Health, and received numerous communications from student-athletes and

parents.

The CIAC said at it prepares for its CIAC Board of Control meeting on May 7, it will continue

collaboration with all stakeholder groups. The CIAC anticipates further guidance from Commissioner

Cardona and Governor Lamont on the status of school closures, as well as criteria for safely

returning to community events and activities.

This post will be updated.