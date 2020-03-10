CIAC cancels all remaining winter state tournaments

Uncasville, Connecticut- Sunday, March 17, 2019: Cromwell H.S. vs. Sheehan H.S. of Wallingford during the fourth quarter of the CIAC 2019 State Girls Basketball Tournament Class M championship final Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville. Cromwell H.S. defeated Sheehan H.S. 60-51. less Uncasville, Connecticut- Sunday, March 17, 2019: Cromwell H.S. vs. Sheehan H.S. of Wallingford during the fourth quarter of the CIAC 2019 State Girls Basketball Tournament Class M championship final Sunday ... more Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Remaining CIAC state tournament games canceled 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

CHESHIRE – The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is cancelling the remainder of the state boys basketball, girls basketball, boys and girls ice hockey and boys swimming tournament due to the growing coronavirus issue.

The decision was announced at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Glenn Lungarini, the executive director of the CIAC, said there have been member schools that have voiced about continuing to play in the tournaments, in addition to neutral site facilities that expressed concern about hosting events as well.

Championships for 10 divisions, five in both boys and girls basketball were scheduled to be held at Mohegan Sun Arena March 21-22. Hockey championships were to be held for three divisions at Yale’s Ingalls Rink. Swimming championships for four divisions were to be held at Wesleyan

The CIAC has held a state tournament championship in boys basketball every year since 1923. Ice hockey has had a tournament championship every year since 1964. There was a hiatus from 1952-63 .Ice hockey tournaments were held in 1948, 49, 50 and 52. Girls basketball has held tournament finals since 1974 and boys swimming since 1973.

This post will be updated.