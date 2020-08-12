CIAC Board of Control: All fall sports will go on as planned in 2020

Fall sports in Connecticut will go on as planned, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Wednesday afternoon following an anticipated vote by its Board of Control.

The vote officially denied a recommendation by the CIAC’s football committee to push the season into spring and affirmed all of the other sports committees’ desire to move forward with the fall season’s Sept. 24 start date.

The Board of Control is comprised of school superintendents, principals, athletic directors and consultants — including doctors — from across the state.

“The Board commends the work of the individual CIAC swimming, volleyball, football, field hockey, cross country, and soccer committees for their work in reviewing feedback from administrators, athletic directors, coaches, officials, and medical advisors,” the CIAC said in a statement. “Our collective work remains centered on providing safe opportunities for Connecticut student-athletes that support their cognitive, physical, social, emotional, and mental health.

“We remain committed to a constant state of evaluation and review on current CT COVID metrics, advice from medical and public health experts, and collaboration with our professional colleagues.”

The CIAC football season is still set to begin with practices in cohorts of 15 beginning August 17 and with a kickoff of a six-to-eight game season set for Sept. 24. Teams have been allowed to condition since early July.

All of the other sports — volleyball, soccer, swimming and cross country — will also continue with their plans to start the fall season.

The decision stunned high school football coaches around the state, many of whom were resigned to punting the season to the spring.

“I’m stunned,” St. Joseph coach Joe Della Vecchia said. “I told my kids this morning that they shouldn’t plan on playing until next spring. I was sure of it. And if that happened, we would do everything in our power to prepare them for it.

“But, I’m relieved. I think we should be playing. If the kids are going to be at school, they should be allowed to be playing sports.”

The CIAC’s statement pointed to Connecticut’s continued low coronavirus transmission and death rates as the primary reason for moving forward with the season.

On Wednesday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s office reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths. Fifty-eight patients remain hospitalized, down from 12 the previous day. The numbers reflected the state’s continued trend of containing the spread of the virus.

“The board discussed at length any change in COVID data between approval of the plan and today.” the statement said. “Based on input from the medical advisors and the continued positive COVID numbers in CT while sports are being played, the board belives it is appropriate to move forward with fall sports, at this time.”

The CIAC football committee previously voted to recommend that the season be pushed into the spring because it felt the risks were too great, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the return to school in a month, according to committee chairman Harry Bellucci, the head coach at Hartford Public.

Once all of Connecticut’s local colleges, including the University of Connecticut, canceled their seasons, Bellucci said the committee felt it was necessary to consider postponing.

“We wanted to buy time.” he said, because there were no guarantees football, deemed a “high risk” sport by the National Federation of High School Associations, would even pull off a shortened season.

“(Connecticut) is doing great, until we put thousands of 16-year olds together in the same building,” Bellucci said.

The CIAC’s statement reiterated that its fall sports plan remains subject to change based on any new developments concerning the virus’ transmission.

“We will continue to consult our education partners, medical experts, and review positions from state leaders and departments,” the CIAC’s statement said. “However, the CIAC believes that the approved plan aligns with the educational interests of our member schools and provides the safest athletic experience for Connecticut student athletes.”

While the decision is in favor of playing, the CIAC said an additional point of emphasis was it believed fans should not be allowed at games and/or practices. It would, however, be up to each school district.

“We understand the complexities of individual district who use public fields and that the ultimate decision rests with the district, however, the CIAC believes that prohibiting fan/spectator attendance aligns best with the goals of education-based athletics.”

Fourteen states, including the District of Columbia, have already announced the move of football and other fall sports to the spring season. North Carolina on Wednesday announced it would be moving its football season to 2021. Vermont on Wednesday announced it would be playing 7-on-7 touch football.