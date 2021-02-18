CIAC Board of Control sets 2021 spring season start dates; Will allow indoor track, virtual cheer/dance, not wrestling

The CIAC will conduct a traditional spring season, including state championship tournaments, will be allowing indoor track dual meets and virtual competitions for cheerleading and dance, but not wrestling, the Board of Control determined during a scheduled meeting Thursday.

In an email sent out to the state athletic directors, obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media, CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini said the CIAC met with representatives from the Connecticut Department of Health and Gov. Ned Lamont’s office on Feb. 11 to discuss the new COVID-19 risk guidelines set by the National Federation of High School Athletic Associations.

Though the DPH’s recommendations were not specified in the letter, it said the CIAC has made a number of changes to winter and spring sports based off that meeting.

Competitive cheerleading and dance will be able to begin on March 1 in a virtual competition format. Stunts, lifts, tumbling and other acrobatics can be done by individuals without wearing masks. Once completed, competitors must return to wearing masks.

Wrestling will continue to only have conditioning and non-contact skill building, but no competition, the Board of Control also determined.

Competitive cheer and dance were part of the NFHS and DPH’s high-risk category, as was wrestling.

Indoor track dual meets can begin on March 1. Those participating in running events can wear masks. Those participating in jumping events can do so without a mask, but immediately must put it back on when finished with the jump.

Preseason practice for spring sports — which didn’t hold a season last year — will now begin March 27 with the first day of competition scheduled to begin on April 10.

Though the letter said it asked the DPH to revisit its classification of boys lacrosse as a high risk sport, a CIAC spokesman said no official decision was made by the Board of Control about boys lacrosse being held this spring.

The CIAC currently has plans to run its traditional spring postseason tournaments from June 1-13.

This report has been updated with new information on boys lacrosse, per CIAC.