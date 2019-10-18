CIAC announces Trumbull, New Britain as 2019 football championship sites

Trumbull’s McDougall Stadium and New Britain’s Veterans Stadium at Willowbrook Park will be the sites of the 2019 CIAC football championships, the governing body of Connecticut high school sports announced Friday.

The games will be played at both sites in two pairs December 14, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

The CIAC playoffs will begin with 16 quarterfinal games over four classes at sites of the higher seeds on Tuesday, December 3. The semifinals will follow Sunday, December 8 at sites of the higher seeds.

The game assignments for the championships will be determined Monday, December 9.

“The CIAC’s goal is always to find venues for our state championships that match the level of work and commitment the teams have put in to get there, and we are confident these sites rise to that level,” CIAC associate executive director and football committee liaison Gregg Simon said in a statement released by CIAC.

“We explored and considered lot of different options for these four football finals, and we know these sites have the facility structures, staffing, and commitment to make these events a success.”

Trumbull and New Britain have been regularly used for CIAC football championships. Trumbull was last used in 2017 and New Britain has been used every year since 2014. From 2010-2012, the state finals were played consecutively at Rentschler Field in East Hartford and, in 2013, Central Connecticut State’s was scheduled to be used for all four finals, but snowstorms forced the movement of two games.

West Haven’s Ken Strong Stadium, a regular championship site, has been unavailable the last two years due to construction at West Haven High School.