CIAC announces regions for fall sports

The CIAC released the region groupings for fall sports in correspondence to the CIAC’s guidelines for the fall 2020 seasons.

Teams listed in red are in different conferences, due to regionalization, due the CIAC guidelines.

Not all conferences have announced its regions for all sports.

Football

CCC-A

Conard

East Hartford

Enfield

Glastonbury

Hall

Manchester

New Britain

Simsbury

Southington

Xavier (From the SCC, Middletown)

CCC-B

Bristol Central

Bristol Eastern

E.O. Smith

Farmington

Hartford Public

MIddletown

Newington

South Windsor

Wethersfield

Windsor

CCC-C

Avon

Berlin

Bloomfield

East Catholic

Lewis Mills

Maloney

Northwest Catholic

Plainville

Platt

RHAM

Rocky Hill

Tolland

CTC

Cheney Tech (Manchester)

Prince Tech (Hartford)

Vinal Tech (Middletown)

Wilcox Tech (Meriden)

ECC-I

East Lyme

Fitch

Ledyard

Montville

New London

Norwich Free Academy

Stonington

Waterford

ECC-II

Bacon Academy

Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)

Griswold

Killingly

Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)

Plainfield

Windham

Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

Brien McMahon

Danbury

Norwalk

Ridgefield

Staples

Wilton

FCIAC-East

Bridgeport Central

Fairfield Ludlowe

Fairfield Warde

St. Joseph

Trumbull

FCIAC-West

Darien

Greenwich

New Canaan

Stamford

Westhill

NVL-City

Crosby

Holy Cross

Kennedy

O’Brien Tech (Ansonia)

Sacred Heart

Waterbury Career Academy

Wilby

NVL- North

Gilbert/Northwestern (From Pequot)

St. Paul Catholic

Torrington

Watertown

Wolcott

MCW United (From CTC, Torrington)

NVL-South

Ansonia

Derby

Naugatuck

Oxford

Seymour

Woodland

Pequot-North

CREC Co-op (From ECC, Enfield)

Coventry/Windham Tech/Botlon/Lyman Memorial

Ellington

Granby

Rockville

SMSA

Stafford

Windsor Locks

Pequot-South

Capital Prep (From Independent, Hartford)

Coginchaug

Cromwell/Portland

Haddam-Killingworth

Morgan

North Branford

Old Saybrook

Valley Regional

SCC-A

Amity

Cheshire

Hand

Fairfield Prep

Hamden

Harding

North Haven

Notre Dame-West Haven

Shelton

West Haven

SCC-B

Bassick

Branford

East Haven

Foran

Guilford

Hillhouse

Law

Lyman Hall

Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)

Sheehan

Wilbur Cross

SWC-North

Bethel

Brookfield

Masuk

New Fairfield

New Milford

Newtown

Pomperaug

SWC-South

ATI (From CTC, Danbury)

Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)

Bunnell

Joel Barlow

Notre Dame-Fairfield

Stratford

Weston

Cross Country

Berkshire League

Gilbert

Housatonic

Litchfield

Nonnewaug

Northwestern

Shepaug

Terryville

Thomaston

Wamago

Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)

CCC-A

Bloomfield

Conard

Enfield

Hall

Hartford Public

Northwest Catholic

Simsbury

Windsor

CCC-B

Avon

Bristol Central

Bristol Eastern

Farmington

Lewis Mills

New Britain

Plainville

Southington

CCC-C

E.O. Smith

East Catholic

East Hartford

Glastonbury

Manchester

RHAM

South Windsor

Tolland

CCC-D

Berlin

Bulkeley

Maloney

Middletown

Newington

Platt

Rocky Hill

Wethersfield

CRAL-North

Achievement First

Aerospace

Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)

Civic Leadership

Innovation

MLC

University

Weaver

CRAL-South

Capital Prep

Classical Magnet

Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)

Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)

Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)

Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)

ECC-I

Bacon Academy

East Lyme

Fitch

Ledyard

New London

Norwich Free Academy

Stonington

Waterford

ECC-II

Grasso Tech (From CTC, Groton)

Griswold

Lyman Memorial

Montville

Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)

Plainfield

St. Bernard

Wheeler

ECC-III

Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)

KIllingly

Parish Hill

Putnam

Tourtellotte

Windham

Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)

Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

Brien McMahon

Danbury

Norwalk

Ridgefield

Staples

Wilton

FCIAC-East

Fairfield Ludlowe

Fairfield Prep (From SCC, Fairfield)

Fairfield Warde

St. Joseph

Trumbull

FCIAC-West

Darien

Greenwich

New Canaan

Stamford

Westhill

Wright Tech (From CTC, Stamford)

NVL-City

Crosby

Holy Cross

Kaynor Tech (From CTC, Waterbury)

Kennedy

Sacred Heart

Waterbury Career Academy

Wilby

NVL-North

Naugatuck

St. Paul

Torrington

Watertown

Wolcott

NVL-South

Derby

O’Brien Tech (From CTC, Ansonia)

Oxford

Woodland

SCC-A

Branford

Hand

East Haven

Guilford

North Haven

SCC-B

Amity

Forna

Law

Lauralton Hall

Notre Dame-West Haven

Shelton

SCC-C

Career

Hillhouse

Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)

West Haven

Wilbur Cross

SCC-D

Cheshire

Hamden

Lyman Hall

Mercy

Sacred Heart Academy

Sheehan

Xavier

Shoreline

Coginchaug

Cromwell

East Hampton

Haddam-Killingworth

Hale Ray

Morgan

North Branford

Old Lyme

Old Saybrook

Portland

Valley Regional

Westbrook

SWC-North

Abbott Tech (From CTC, Danbury)

Bethel

Brookfield

Immaculate

New Fairfield

New Milford

Newtown

Pomperaug

SWC-South

Bullard Havens (From CTC, Bridgeport)

Bunnell

Joel Barlow

Kolbe Cathedral

Masuk

Notre Dame-Fairfield

Stratford

Weston

Field Hockey

Berkshire

Gilbert

Housatonic

Litchfield

Nonnewaug

Northwestern

Shepaug

Terryville

Thomaston

Wamogo

Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)

CCC-A

E.O. Smith

Enfield

Somers

South Windsor

Stafford

Suffield

Windsor

CCC-B

Avon

Canton

Farmington

Lewis Mills

Simsbury

Southington

CCC-C

Conard

East Catholic

Glastonbury

Hall

Newington

Northwest Catholic

Wethersfield

ECC

East Lyme

Fitch

Killingly

Norwich Free Academy

Stonington

Waterford

Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

McMahon

Danbury

Norwalk

Ridgefield

Staples

Wilton

FCIAC-East

Fairfield Ludlowe

Fairfield Warde

St. Joseph

Trumbull

FCIAC-West

Darien

Greenwich

New Canaan

Stamford

Westhill

SCC-A

Branford

Cheshire

Hand

Guilford

Lyman Hall

Mercy

Sheehan

SCC-B

Amity

Hamden

Lauralton Hall

North Haven

Sacred Heart Academy

Shoreline

Coginchaug

Cromwell

East Hampton

Haddam-Killingworth

Hale Ray

Morgan

North Branford

Old Lyme

Old Saybrook

Portland

Valley Regional

Westbrook

SWC-North

Brookfield

New Fairfield

New Milford

Newtown

Pomperaug

Watertown

SWC-South

Bethel

Immaculate

Joel Barlow

Masuk

Weston

Boys Soccer

Berkshire

Gilbert

Housatonic

Litchfield

Nonnewaug

Northwestern

Shepaug

Terryville

Thomaston

Wamogo

Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)

CCC-A

Bloomfield

Conard

Enfield

Hall

Hartford Public

Northwest Catholic

Simsbury

Windsor

CCC-B

Avon

Bristol Central

Bristol Eastern

Farmington

Lewis Mills

New Britain

Plainville

Southington

CCC-C

E.O. Smith

East Catholic

East Hartford

Glastonbury

Manchester

RHAM

South Windsor

Tolland

CCC-D

Berlin

Bulkeley

Maloney

Middletown

Newington

Platt

Rocky Hill

Wethersfield

CRAL-North

Achievement First

Aerospace

Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)

Civic Leadership

Innovation

MLC

University

Weaver

CRAL-South

Capital Prep

Classical Magnet

Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)

Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)

Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)

Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)

ECC-I

Bacon Academy

East Lyme

Fitch

Ledyard

New London

Norwich Free Academy

Stonington

Waterford

ECC-II

Grasso Tech (From CTC, Groton)

Griswold

Lyman Memorial

Montville

Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)

Plainfield

St. Bernard

Wheeler

ECC-III

Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)

Killingly

Parish Hill

Putnam

Tourtellotte

Windham

Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)

Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

McMahon

Danbury

Norwalk

Ridgefield

Staples

Wilton

FCIAC-East

Bassick

Bridgeport Central

Fairfield Ludlowe

Fairfield Prep (From SCC, Fairfield)

Fairfield Warde

Harding

St. Joseph

Trumbull

FCIAC-West

Darien

Greenwich

New Canaan

Stamford

Westhill

Wright Tech (From CTC, Stamford)

NCCC-East

Bolton

Coventry

East Windsor

Ellington

Rockville

Somers

Stafford

NCCC-West

Canton

East Granby

Granby

HMTCA

SMSA

Suffield

Windsor Locks

NVL-City

Crosby

Kaynor Tech (From CTC, Waterbury)

Kennedy

Sacred Heart

Waterbury Career Academy

Wilby

NVL-North

Holy Cross

Naugatuck

St. Paul Catholic

Torrington

Watertown

Wolcott

NVL-South

Ansonia

Derby

O’Brien Tech (From CTC, Ansonia)

Oxford

Seymour

Woodland

SCC-A

Cheshire

Hamden

Lyman Hall

North Haven

Sheehan

Whitney Tech (From CTC, Hamden)

Xavier

SCC-B

Branford

Career

Hand

East Haven

Guilford

Wilbur Cross

SCC-C

Amity

Foran

Law

Notre Dame-West Haven

Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)

Shelton

West Haven

Shoreline

Coginchaug

Cromwell

East Hampton

Haddam-Killingworth

Hale Ray

Morgan

North Branford

Old Lyme

Old Saybrook

Portland

Valley Regional

Westbrook

SWC-North

Abbott Tech (From CTC, Danbury)

Bethel

Brookfield

Immaculate

New Fairfield

New Milford

Newtown

Pomperaug

SWC-South

Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)

Bunnell

Joel Barlow

Kolbe Cathedral

Masuk

Notre Dame-Fairfield

Stratford

Weston

Girls Soccer

Berkshire

Gilbert

Housatonic

Litchfield

Nonnewaug

Northwestern

Shepaug

Terryville

Thomaston

Wamogo

Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)

CCC-A

Bloomfield

Conard

Enfield

Hall

Hartford Public

Northwest Catholic

Simsbury

Windsor

CCC-B

Avon

Bristol Central

Bristol Eastern

Farmington

Lewis Mills

New Britain

Plainville

Southington

CCC-C

E.O. Smith

East Catholic

East Hartford

Glastonbury

Manchester

RHAM

South Windsor

Tolland

CCC-D

Berlin

Bulkeley

Maloney

Middletown

Newington

Platt

Rocky Hill

Wethersfield

CRAL-North

Achievement First

Aerospace

Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)

Civic Leadership

Innovation

MLC

University

Weaver

CRAL-South

Capital Prep

Classical Magnet

Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)

Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)

Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)

Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)

ECC-I

Bacon Academy

East Lyme

Fitch

Ledyard

New London

Norwich Free Academy

Stonington

Waterford

ECC-II

Grasso Tech (from CTC, Groton)

Griswold

Lyman Memorial

Montville

Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)

Plainfield

St. Bernard

Wheeler

ECC-III

Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)

Killingly

Parish Hill

Putnam

Tourtellotte

Windham

Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)

Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

McMahon

Danbury

Norwalk

Ridgefield

Staples

Wilton

FCIAC-East

Bridgeport Central

Fairfield Ludlowe

Fairfield Warde

Harding

St. Joseph

Trumbull

FCIAC-West

Darien

Greenwich

New Canaan

Stamford

Westhill

NVL-North

Holy Cross

Sacred Heart

St. Paul Catholic

Torrington

Watertown

Wolcott

NVL-South

Ansonia

Derby

Naugatuck

Oxford

Seymour

Woodland

SCC-A

Cheshire

Hamden

Lyman Hall

Mercy

North Haven

Sheehan

Sacred Heart Academy

SCC-B

Branford

Career

Hand

East Haven

Guilford

Wilbur Cross

SCC-C

Amity

Foran

Law

Lauralton Hall

Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)

Shelton

West Haven

Shoreline

Coginchaug

Cromwell

East Hampton

Haddam-Killingworth

Hale Ray

Morgan

North Branford

Old Lyme

Old Saybrook

Portland

Valley Regional

Westbrook

SWC-North

Bethel

Brookfield

Immaculate

Masuk

New Fairfield

New Milford

Newtown

Pomperaug

SWC-South

Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)

Bunnell

Joel Barlow

Kolbe Cathedral

Notre Dame-Fairfield

Stratford

Weston

Girls Swimming

CCC-A

Bulkeley

Enfield

South Windsor

Suffield

Windsor

Windsor Locks

CCC-B

E.O. Smith

East Catholic

East Hartford

Glastonbury

Manchester

Rocky Hill

CCC-C

Berlin

Conard

Farmington

Hall

Newington

Wethersfield

CCC-D

Bristol Central

Bristol Eastern

Middletown

Plainville

Platt

Southington

NVL-City

Kennedy

Sacred Heart

St. Paul Catholic

Torrington

Wilby

NVL-South

Naugatuck

Oxford

Seymour

Watertown

Woodland

SCC-A

Amity

Cheshire

Hand

Hamden

Law

Lauralton Hall

Mercy

North Haven

SCC-B

Branford

East Haven

Foran

Guilford

Lyman Hall

Sacred Heart Academy

Sheehan

Shelton

West Haven

Shoreline

Coginchaug

Cromwell

East Hampton

Haddam-Killingworth

Hale Ray

Morgan

North Branford

OId Lyme

Old Saybrook

Portland

Valley Regional

Westbrook

SWC-North

Bethel

Brookfield

New Fairfield

New Milford

Newtown

Pomperaug

SWC-South

Bunnell

Joel Barlow

Masuk

Stratford

Weston

Girls Volleyball

Berkshire

Gilbert

Housatonic

Litchfield

Nonnewaug

Northwestern

Shepaug

Terryville

Thomaston

Wamogo

Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)

CCC-A

Bloomfield

Conard

Enfield

Hall

Hartford Public

Simsbury

Windsor

CCC-B

Avon

Bristol Central

Bristol Eastern

Farmington

Lewis Mills

New Britain

Plainville

Southington

CCC-C

E.O. Smith

East Catholic

East Hartford

Glastonbury

Manchester

RHAM

South Windsor

Tolland

CCC-D

Berlin

Bulkeley

Maloney

Middletown

Newington

Platt

Rocky Hill

Wethersfield

CRAL-North

Achievement First

Aerospace

Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)

Civic Leadership

Innovation

MLC

University

Weaver

CRAL-South

Capital Prep

Classical Magnet

Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)

Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)

Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)

Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)

ECC-I

Bacon Academy

East Lyme

Fitch

Grasso Tech (From CTC, Groton)

Ledyard

Montville

New London

Norwich Free Academy

Waterford

Wheeler

ECC-II

Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)

Griswold

Killingly

Lyman Memorial

Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)

Plainfield

Putnam

Windham

Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)

Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

Brien McMahon

Danbury

Norwalk

Ridgefield

Staples

Wilton

FCIAC-East

Darien

Bridgeport Central

Fairfield Ludlowe

Fairfield Warde

Harding

St. Joseph

Trumbull

FCIAC-West

Darien

Greenwich

New Canaan

Stamford

Westhill

Wright Tech (From CTC, Stamford)

NCCC-East

Bolton

Coventry

East Windsor

Ellington

Rockville

NCCC-West

Canton

Granby

HMTCA

SMSA

Suffield

NVL-City

Career

Crosby

Holy Cross

Kennedy

Sacred Heart

Wilby

NVL-North

Naugatuck

St. Paul

Torrington

Watertown

Wolcott

NVL-South

Ansonia

Kaynor Tech (From CTC, Waterbury)

O’Brien Tech (From CTC, Ansonia)

Oxford

Seymour

Woodland

SCC-A

Amity

Foran

Law

Lauralton Hall

Shelton

West Haven

SCC-B

Cheshire

Hamden

Lyman Hall

Sacred Heart Academy

Sheehan

SCC-C

Branford

Hand

East Haven

Guilford

Mercy

North Haven

SCC-D

Career

Hillhouse

Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)

Whitney Tech (From CTC, Hamden)

Wilbur Cross

Shoreline

Coginchaug

Cromwell

East Hampton

Haddam-Killingworth

Hale Ray

Morgan

North Branford

Old Lyme

Old Saybrook

Portland

Valley Regional

Westbrook

SWC-North

Abbott Tech (From CTC, Danbury)

Bethel

Brookfield

Immaculate

New Fairfield

New Milford

Newtown

Pomperaug

SWC-South