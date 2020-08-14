GameTime CT

CIAC announces regions for fall sports

The CIAC released the region groupings for fall sports in correspondence to the CIAC’s guidelines for the fall 2020 seasons. 

Teams listed in red are in different conferences, due to regionalization, due the CIAC guidelines.

Not all conferences have announced its regions for all sports.

Football

CCC-A

  • Conard
  • East Hartford
  • Enfield
  • Glastonbury
  • Hall
  • Manchester 
  • New Britain
  • Simsbury
  • Southington
  • Xavier (From the SCC, Middletown)

CCC-B

  • Bristol Central
  • Bristol Eastern
  • E.O. Smith
  • Farmington
  • Hartford Public
  • MIddletown
  • Newington
  • South Windsor
  • Wethersfield
  • Windsor

CCC-C

  • Avon 
  • Berlin
  • Bloomfield
  • East Catholic
  • Lewis Mills
  • Maloney
  • Northwest Catholic
  • Plainville
  • Platt
  • RHAM
  • Rocky Hill
  • Tolland

CTC

  • Cheney Tech (Manchester)
  • Prince Tech (Hartford)
  • Vinal Tech (Middletown)
  • Wilcox Tech (Meriden)

ECC-I

  • East Lyme
  • Fitch
  • Ledyard
  • Montville
  • New London
  • Norwich Free Academy
  • Stonington
  • Waterford

ECC-II

  • Bacon Academy
  • Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)
  • Griswold
  • Killingly
  • Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)
  • Plainfield
  • Windham
  • Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

  • Brien McMahon
  • Danbury
  • Norwalk
  • Ridgefield
  • Staples
  • Wilton

FCIAC-East

  • Bridgeport Central
  • Fairfield Ludlowe
  • Fairfield Warde
  • St. Joseph
  • Trumbull

FCIAC-West

  • Darien
  • Greenwich
  • New Canaan
  • Stamford
  • Westhill

NVL-City

  • Crosby
  • Holy Cross
  • Kennedy
  • O’Brien Tech (Ansonia)
  • Sacred Heart
  • Waterbury Career Academy
  • Wilby

NVL- North

  • Gilbert/Northwestern (From Pequot)
  • St. Paul Catholic
  • Torrington
  • Watertown
  • Wolcott
  • MCW United (From CTC, Torrington)

NVL-South

  • Ansonia
  • Derby
  • Naugatuck
  • Oxford
  • Seymour
  • Woodland

Pequot-North

  • CREC Co-op (From ECC, Enfield)
  • Coventry/Windham Tech/Botlon/Lyman Memorial
  • Ellington
  • Granby
  • Rockville
  • SMSA
  • Stafford
  • Windsor Locks

Pequot-South

  • Capital Prep (From Independent, Hartford)
  • Coginchaug
  • Cromwell/Portland
  • Haddam-Killingworth
  • Morgan
  • North Branford
  • Old Saybrook
  • Valley Regional

SCC-A

  • Amity
  • Cheshire
  • Hand
  • Fairfield Prep
  • Hamden
  • Harding
  • North Haven
  • Notre Dame-West Haven
  • Shelton
  • West Haven

SCC-B

  • Bassick
  • Branford
  • East Haven
  • Foran
  • Guilford
  • Hillhouse
  • Law
  • Lyman Hall
  • Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)
  • Sheehan
  • Wilbur Cross

SWC-North

  • Bethel
  • Brookfield
  • Masuk
  • New Fairfield
  • New Milford
  • Newtown
  • Pomperaug

SWC-South

  • ATI (From CTC, Danbury)
  • Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)
  • Bunnell
  • Joel Barlow
  • Notre Dame-Fairfield
  • Stratford 
  • Weston

Cross Country

Berkshire League

  • Gilbert
  • Housatonic
  • Litchfield
  • Nonnewaug
  • Northwestern
  • Shepaug
  • Terryville
  • Thomaston
  • Wamago
  • Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)

CCC-A

  • Bloomfield
  • Conard
  • Enfield
  • Hall
  • Hartford Public
  • Northwest Catholic
  • Simsbury
  • Windsor

CCC-B

  • Avon
  • Bristol Central
  • Bristol Eastern
  • Farmington
  • Lewis Mills
  • New Britain
  • Plainville
  • Southington

CCC-C

  • E.O. Smith
  • East Catholic
  • East Hartford
  • Glastonbury
  • Manchester
  • RHAM
  • South Windsor
  • Tolland

CCC-D

  • Berlin
  • Bulkeley
  • Maloney
  • Middletown
  • Newington
  • Platt
  • Rocky Hill
  • Wethersfield

CRAL-North

  • Achievement First
  • Aerospace
  • Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)
  • Civic Leadership
  • Innovation
  • MLC
  • University
  • Weaver

CRAL-South

  • Capital Prep
  • Classical Magnet
  • Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)
  • Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)
  • Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)
  • Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)

ECC-I

  • Bacon Academy
  • East Lyme
  • Fitch
  • Ledyard
  • New London
  • Norwich Free Academy
  • Stonington
  • Waterford

ECC-II

  • Grasso Tech (From CTC, Groton)
  • Griswold
  • Lyman Memorial
  • Montville
  • Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)
  • Plainfield
  • St. Bernard
  • Wheeler

ECC-III

  • Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)
  • KIllingly
  • Parish Hill
  • Putnam
  • Tourtellotte
  • Windham
  • Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)
  • Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

  • Brien McMahon
  • Danbury
  • Norwalk
  • Ridgefield
  • Staples
  • Wilton

FCIAC-East

  • Fairfield Ludlowe
  • Fairfield Prep (From SCC, Fairfield)
  • Fairfield Warde
  • St. Joseph
  • Trumbull

FCIAC-West

  • Darien
  • Greenwich
  • New Canaan
  • Stamford
  • Westhill
  • Wright Tech (From CTC, Stamford)

NVL-City

  • Crosby
  • Holy Cross
  • Kaynor Tech (From CTC, Waterbury)
  • Kennedy
  • Sacred Heart
  • Waterbury Career Academy
  • Wilby

NVL-North

  • Naugatuck
  • St. Paul
  • Torrington
  • Watertown
  • Wolcott

NVL-South

  • Derby
  • O’Brien Tech (From CTC, Ansonia)
  • Oxford
  • Woodland

SCC-A

  • Branford
  • Hand
  • East Haven
  • Guilford
  • North Haven

SCC-B

  • Amity
  • Forna
  • Law
  • Lauralton Hall
  • Notre Dame-West Haven
  • Shelton

SCC-C

  • Career
  • Hillhouse
  • Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)
  • West Haven
  • Wilbur Cross

SCC-D

  • Cheshire
  • Hamden
  • Lyman Hall
  • Mercy
  • Sacred Heart Academy
  • Sheehan
  • Xavier

Shoreline

  • Coginchaug
  • Cromwell
  • East Hampton
  • Haddam-Killingworth
  • Hale Ray
  • Morgan
  • North Branford
  • Old Lyme
  • Old Saybrook
  • Portland
  • Valley Regional
  • Westbrook

SWC-North

  • Abbott Tech (From CTC, Danbury)
  • Bethel
  • Brookfield
  • Immaculate
  • New Fairfield
  • New Milford
  • Newtown
  • Pomperaug

SWC-South

  • Bullard Havens (From CTC, Bridgeport)
  • Bunnell
  • Joel Barlow
  • Kolbe Cathedral
  • Masuk
  • Notre Dame-Fairfield
  • Stratford
  • Weston

Field Hockey

Berkshire

  • Gilbert
  • Housatonic
  • Litchfield 
  • Nonnewaug
  • Northwestern
  • Shepaug
  • Terryville
  • Thomaston
  • Wamogo
  • Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)

CCC-A

  • E.O. Smith
  • Enfield
  • Somers
  • South Windsor
  • Stafford
  • Suffield
  • Windsor

CCC-B

  • Avon
  • Canton
  • Farmington
  • Lewis Mills
  • Simsbury
  • Southington

CCC-C

  • Conard
  • East Catholic
  • Glastonbury
  • Hall
  • Newington
  • Northwest Catholic
  • Wethersfield

ECC

  • East Lyme
  • Fitch
  • Killingly
  • Norwich Free Academy
  • Stonington
  • Waterford
  • Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

  • McMahon
  • Danbury
  • Norwalk
  • Ridgefield
  • Staples
  • Wilton

FCIAC-East

  • Fairfield Ludlowe
  • Fairfield Warde
  • St. Joseph
  • Trumbull

FCIAC-West

  • Darien
  • Greenwich
  • New Canaan
  • Stamford
  • Westhill

SCC-A

  • Branford
  • Cheshire
  • Hand
  • Guilford
  • Lyman Hall
  • Mercy
  • Sheehan

SCC-B

  • Amity
  • Hamden
  • Lauralton Hall
  • North Haven 
  • Sacred Heart Academy

Shoreline

  • Coginchaug
  • Cromwell
  • East Hampton
  • Haddam-Killingworth
  • Hale Ray
  • Morgan
  • North Branford
  • Old Lyme
  • Old Saybrook
  • Portland
  • Valley Regional
  • Westbrook

SWC-North

  • Brookfield
  • New Fairfield
  • New Milford
  • Newtown
  • Pomperaug
  • Watertown

SWC-South

  • Bethel
  • Immaculate
  • Joel Barlow
  • Masuk
  • Weston

Boys Soccer

Berkshire

  • Gilbert
  • Housatonic
  • Litchfield 
  • Nonnewaug
  • Northwestern
  • Shepaug
  • Terryville
  • Thomaston
  • Wamogo
  • Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)

CCC-A 

  • Bloomfield
  • Conard
  • Enfield
  • Hall
  • Hartford Public 
  • Northwest Catholic
  • Simsbury
  • Windsor

CCC-B

  • Avon
  • Bristol Central
  • Bristol Eastern
  • Farmington
  • Lewis Mills
  • New Britain
  • Plainville
  • Southington

CCC-C

  • E.O. Smith
  • East Catholic
  • East Hartford
  • Glastonbury
  • Manchester
  • RHAM
  • South Windsor
  • Tolland

CCC-D

  • Berlin
  • Bulkeley
  • Maloney
  • Middletown
  • Newington
  • Platt
  • Rocky Hill
  • Wethersfield

CRAL-North

  • Achievement First
  • Aerospace
  • Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)
  • Civic Leadership
  • Innovation
  • MLC
  • University
  • Weaver

CRAL-South

  • Capital Prep
  • Classical Magnet
  • Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)
  • Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)
  • Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)
  • Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)

ECC-I

  • Bacon Academy
  • East Lyme
  • Fitch
  • Ledyard
  • New London
  • Norwich Free Academy
  • Stonington
  • Waterford

ECC-II

  • Grasso Tech (From CTC, Groton)
  • Griswold
  • Lyman Memorial
  • Montville
  • Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)
  • Plainfield
  • St. Bernard
  • Wheeler

ECC-III

  • Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)
  • Killingly
  • Parish Hill
  • Putnam
  • Tourtellotte
  • Windham
  • Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)
  • Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

  • McMahon 
  • Danbury
  • Norwalk
  • Ridgefield
  • Staples
  • Wilton

FCIAC-East

  • Bassick
  • Bridgeport Central
  • Fairfield Ludlowe
  • Fairfield Prep (From SCC, Fairfield)
  • Fairfield Warde
  • Harding
  • St. Joseph
  • Trumbull

FCIAC-West

  • Darien
  • Greenwich
  • New Canaan
  • Stamford
  • Westhill
  • Wright Tech (From CTC, Stamford)

NCCC-East

  • Bolton
  • Coventry
  • East Windsor
  • Ellington
  • Rockville
  • Somers
  • Stafford

NCCC-West

  • Canton
  • East Granby
  • Granby
  • HMTCA
  • SMSA
  • Suffield
  • Windsor Locks

NVL-City

  • Crosby
  • Kaynor Tech (From CTC, Waterbury)
  • Kennedy
  • Sacred Heart
  • Waterbury Career Academy
  • Wilby

NVL-North

  • Holy Cross
  • Naugatuck
  • St. Paul Catholic
  • Torrington
  • Watertown
  • Wolcott

NVL-South

  • Ansonia
  • Derby
  • O’Brien Tech (From CTC, Ansonia)
  • Oxford
  • Seymour
  • Woodland

SCC-A

  • Cheshire
  • Hamden
  • Lyman Hall
  • North Haven
  • Sheehan
  • Whitney Tech (From CTC, Hamden)
  • Xavier

SCC-B

  • Branford
  • Career 
  • Hand
  • East Haven
  • Guilford 
  • Wilbur Cross

SCC-C

  • Amity 
  • Foran
  • Law
  • Notre Dame-West Haven
  • Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)
  • Shelton
  • West Haven

Shoreline

  • Coginchaug
  • Cromwell
  • East Hampton
  • Haddam-Killingworth
  • Hale Ray
  • Morgan
  • North Branford
  • Old Lyme
  • Old Saybrook
  • Portland
  • Valley Regional
  • Westbrook

SWC-North

  • Abbott Tech (From CTC, Danbury)
  • Bethel
  • Brookfield
  • Immaculate
  • New Fairfield
  • New Milford
  • Newtown
  • Pomperaug

SWC-South

  • Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)
  • Bunnell
  • Joel Barlow
  • Kolbe Cathedral 
  • Masuk
  • Notre Dame-Fairfield
  • Stratford
  • Weston

Girls Soccer

Berkshire 

  • Gilbert
  • Housatonic
  • Litchfield 
  • Nonnewaug
  • Northwestern
  • Shepaug
  • Terryville
  • Thomaston
  • Wamogo
  • Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)

CCC-A 

  • Bloomfield
  • Conard
  • Enfield
  • Hall
  • Hartford Public 
  • Northwest Catholic
  • Simsbury
  • Windsor

CCC-B

  • Avon
  • Bristol Central
  • Bristol Eastern
  • Farmington
  • Lewis Mills
  • New Britain
  • Plainville
  • Southington

CCC-C

  • E.O. Smith
  • East Catholic
  • East Hartford
  • Glastonbury
  • Manchester
  • RHAM
  • South Windsor
  • Tolland

CCC-D

  • Berlin
  • Bulkeley
  • Maloney
  • Middletown
  • Newington
  • Platt
  • Rocky Hill
  • Wethersfield

CRAL-North

  • Achievement First
  • Aerospace
  • Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)
  • Civic Leadership
  • Innovation
  • MLC
  • University
  • Weaver

CRAL-South

  • Capital Prep
  • Classical Magnet
  • Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)
  • Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)
  • Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)
  • Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)

ECC-I

  • Bacon Academy
  • East Lyme
  • Fitch
  • Ledyard
  • New London
  • Norwich Free Academy
  • Stonington
  • Waterford

ECC-II

  • Grasso Tech (from CTC, Groton)
  • Griswold
  • Lyman Memorial
  • Montville
  • Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)
  • Plainfield
  • St. Bernard
  • Wheeler

ECC-III

  • Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)
  • Killingly
  • Parish Hill
  • Putnam
  • Tourtellotte
  • Windham
  • Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)
  • Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

  • McMahon 
  • Danbury
  • Norwalk
  • Ridgefield
  • Staples
  • Wilton

FCIAC-East

  • Bridgeport Central
  • Fairfield Ludlowe
  • Fairfield Warde
  • Harding
  • St. Joseph
  • Trumbull

FCIAC-West

  • Darien
  • Greenwich
  • New Canaan
  • Stamford
  • Westhill

NVL-North

  • Holy Cross
  • Sacred Heart
  • St. Paul Catholic
  • Torrington
  • Watertown
  • Wolcott

NVL-South

  • Ansonia
  • Derby
  • Naugatuck
  • Oxford
  • Seymour
  • Woodland

SCC-A

  • Cheshire
  • Hamden
  • Lyman Hall
  • Mercy
  • North Haven
  • Sheehan
  • Sacred Heart Academy

SCC-B

  • Branford
  • Career 
  • Hand
  • East Haven
  • Guilford 
  • Wilbur Cross

SCC-C

  • Amity 
  • Foran
  • Law
  • Lauralton Hall
  • Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)
  • Shelton
  • West Haven

Shoreline

  • Coginchaug
  • Cromwell
  • East Hampton
  • Haddam-Killingworth
  • Hale Ray
  • Morgan
  • North Branford
  • Old Lyme
  • Old Saybrook
  • Portland
  • Valley Regional
  • Westbrook

SWC-North

  • Bethel
  • Brookfield
  • Immaculate
  • Masuk
  • New Fairfield
  • New Milford
  • Newtown
  • Pomperaug

SWC-South

  • Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)
  • Bunnell
  • Joel Barlow
  • Kolbe Cathedral 
  • Notre Dame-Fairfield
  • Stratford
  • Weston

Girls Swimming

CCC-A 

  • Bulkeley
  • Enfield
  • South Windsor
  • Suffield
  • Windsor
  • Windsor Locks

CCC-B

  • E.O. Smith
  • East Catholic
  • East Hartford
  • Glastonbury
  • Manchester
  • Rocky Hill

CCC-C

  • Berlin
  • Conard
  • Farmington
  • Hall
  • Newington
  • Wethersfield

CCC-D

  • Bristol Central
  • Bristol Eastern
  • Middletown
  • Plainville
  • Platt
  • Southington

NVL-City

  • Kennedy
  • Sacred Heart
  • St. Paul Catholic
  • Torrington
  • Wilby

NVL-South

  • Naugatuck
  • Oxford
  • Seymour
  • Watertown
  • Woodland

SCC-A

  • Amity
  • Cheshire
  • Hand
  • Hamden
  • Law
  • Lauralton Hall
  • Mercy
  • North Haven

SCC-B

  • Branford
  • East Haven
  • Foran
  • Guilford
  • Lyman Hall
  • Sacred Heart Academy
  • Sheehan
  • Shelton
  • West Haven

Shoreline

  • Coginchaug
  • Cromwell
  • East Hampton
  • Haddam-Killingworth 
  • Hale Ray
  • Morgan
  • North Branford
  • OId Lyme
  • Old Saybrook
  • Portland
  • Valley Regional
  • Westbrook

SWC-North

  • Bethel
  • Brookfield
  • New Fairfield
  • New Milford
  • Newtown
  • Pomperaug

SWC-South

  • Bunnell
  • Joel Barlow
  • Masuk
  • Stratford
  • Weston

Girls Volleyball

Berkshire

  • Gilbert
  • Housatonic
  • Litchfield
  • Nonnewaug
  • Northwestern
  • Shepaug
  • Terryville
  • Thomaston
  • Wamogo
  • Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)

CCC-A

  • Bloomfield
  • Conard
  • Enfield
  • Hall
  • Hartford Public
  • Simsbury
  • Windsor

CCC-B

  • Avon
  • Bristol Central
  • Bristol Eastern
  • Farmington
  • Lewis Mills
  • New Britain
  • Plainville
  • Southington

CCC-C

  • E.O. Smith
  • East Catholic
  • East Hartford
  • Glastonbury
  • Manchester
  • RHAM
  • South Windsor
  • Tolland

CCC-D

  • Berlin
  • Bulkeley
  • Maloney
  • Middletown
  • Newington
  • Platt 
  • Rocky Hill
  • Wethersfield

CRAL-North

  • Achievement First
  • Aerospace
  • Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)
  • Civic Leadership
  • Innovation
  • MLC
  • University
  • Weaver

CRAL-South

  • Capital Prep
  • Classical Magnet
  • Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)
  • Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)
  • Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)
  • Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)

ECC-I

  • Bacon Academy
  • East Lyme
  • Fitch
  • Grasso Tech (From CTC, Groton)
  • Ledyard
  • Montville
  • New London
  • Norwich Free Academy
  • Waterford
  • Wheeler

ECC-II

  • Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)
  • Griswold
  • Killingly
  • Lyman Memorial
  • Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)
  • Plainfield
  • Putnam
  • Windham
  • Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)
  • Woodstock Academy

FCIAC-Central

  • Brien McMahon
  • Danbury
  • Norwalk
  • Ridgefield
  • Staples
  • Wilton

FCIAC-East

  • Darien
  • Bridgeport Central
  • Fairfield Ludlowe
  • Fairfield Warde
  • Harding
  • St. Joseph
  • Trumbull

FCIAC-West 

  • Darien
  • Greenwich
  • New Canaan
  • Stamford
  • Westhill
  • Wright Tech (From CTC, Stamford)

NCCC-East

  • Bolton
  • Coventry
  • East Windsor
  • Ellington
  • Rockville

NCCC-West

  • Canton
  • Granby
  • HMTCA
  • SMSA
  • Suffield

NVL-City

  • Career
  • Crosby
  • Holy Cross
  • Kennedy
  • Sacred Heart
  • Wilby

NVL-North

  • Naugatuck
  • St. Paul
  • Torrington
  • Watertown
  • Wolcott

NVL-South

  • Ansonia
  • Kaynor Tech (From CTC, Waterbury)
  • O’Brien Tech (From CTC, Ansonia)
  • Oxford
  • Seymour
  • Woodland

SCC-A

  • Amity
  • Foran
  • Law
  • Lauralton Hall
  • Shelton
  • West Haven

SCC-B

  • Cheshire 
  • Hamden
  • Lyman Hall
  • Sacred Heart Academy
  • Sheehan

SCC-C

  • Branford
  • Hand
  • East Haven
  • Guilford
  • Mercy
  • North Haven

SCC-D

  • Career
  • Hillhouse
  • Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)
  • Whitney Tech (From CTC, Hamden)
  • Wilbur Cross

Shoreline

  • Coginchaug
  • Cromwell
  • East Hampton
  • Haddam-Killingworth
  • Hale Ray
  • Morgan
  • North Branford
  • Old Lyme
  • Old Saybrook
  • Portland
  • Valley Regional
  • Westbrook

SWC-North

  • Abbott Tech (From CTC, Danbury)
  • Bethel
  • Brookfield
  • Immaculate
  • New Fairfield
  • New Milford
  • Newtown
  • Pomperaug

SWC-South

  • Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)
  • Bunnell
  • Joel Barlow
  • Kolbe Cathedral
  • Masuk
  • Notre Dame-Fairfield
  • Stratford 
  • Weston