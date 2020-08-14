CIAC announces regions for fall sports

The CIAC released the region groupings for fall sports in correspondence to the CIAC’s guidelines for the fall 2020 seasons.
Teams listed in red are in different conferences, due to regionalization, due the CIAC guidelines.
Not all conferences have announced its regions for all sports.
Football
CCC-A
- Conard
- East Hartford
- Enfield
- Glastonbury
- Hall
- Manchester
- New Britain
- Simsbury
- Southington
- Xavier (From the SCC, Middletown)
CCC-B
- Bristol Central
- Bristol Eastern
- E.O. Smith
- Farmington
- Hartford Public
- MIddletown
- Newington
- South Windsor
- Wethersfield
- Windsor
CCC-C
- Avon
- Berlin
- Bloomfield
- East Catholic
- Lewis Mills
- Maloney
- Northwest Catholic
- Plainville
- Platt
- RHAM
- Rocky Hill
- Tolland
CTC
- Cheney Tech (Manchester)
- Prince Tech (Hartford)
- Vinal Tech (Middletown)
- Wilcox Tech (Meriden)
ECC-I
- East Lyme
- Fitch
- Ledyard
- Montville
- New London
- Norwich Free Academy
- Stonington
- Waterford
ECC-II
- Bacon Academy
- Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)
- Griswold
- Killingly
- Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)
- Plainfield
- Windham
- Woodstock Academy
FCIAC-Central
- Brien McMahon
- Danbury
- Norwalk
- Ridgefield
- Staples
- Wilton
FCIAC-East
- Bridgeport Central
- Fairfield Ludlowe
- Fairfield Warde
- St. Joseph
- Trumbull
FCIAC-West
- Darien
- Greenwich
- New Canaan
- Stamford
- Westhill
NVL-City
- Crosby
- Holy Cross
- Kennedy
- O’Brien Tech (Ansonia)
- Sacred Heart
- Waterbury Career Academy
- Wilby
NVL- North
- Gilbert/Northwestern (From Pequot)
- St. Paul Catholic
- Torrington
- Watertown
- Wolcott
- MCW United (From CTC, Torrington)
NVL-South
- Ansonia
- Derby
- Naugatuck
- Oxford
- Seymour
- Woodland
Pequot-North
- CREC Co-op (From ECC, Enfield)
- Coventry/Windham Tech/Botlon/Lyman Memorial
- Ellington
- Granby
- Rockville
- SMSA
- Stafford
- Windsor Locks
Pequot-South
- Capital Prep (From Independent, Hartford)
- Coginchaug
- Cromwell/Portland
- Haddam-Killingworth
- Morgan
- North Branford
- Old Saybrook
- Valley Regional
SCC-A
- Amity
- Cheshire
- Hand
- Fairfield Prep
- Hamden
- Harding
- North Haven
- Notre Dame-West Haven
- Shelton
- West Haven
SCC-B
- Bassick
- Branford
- East Haven
- Foran
- Guilford
- Hillhouse
- Law
- Lyman Hall
- Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)
- Sheehan
- Wilbur Cross
SWC-North
- Bethel
- Brookfield
- Masuk
- New Fairfield
- New Milford
- Newtown
- Pomperaug
SWC-South
- ATI (From CTC, Danbury)
- Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)
- Bunnell
- Joel Barlow
- Notre Dame-Fairfield
- Stratford
- Weston
Cross Country
Berkshire League
- Gilbert
- Housatonic
- Litchfield
- Nonnewaug
- Northwestern
- Shepaug
- Terryville
- Thomaston
- Wamago
- Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)
CCC-A
- Bloomfield
- Conard
- Enfield
- Hall
- Hartford Public
- Northwest Catholic
- Simsbury
- Windsor
CCC-B
- Avon
- Bristol Central
- Bristol Eastern
- Farmington
- Lewis Mills
- New Britain
- Plainville
- Southington
CCC-C
- E.O. Smith
- East Catholic
- East Hartford
- Glastonbury
- Manchester
- RHAM
- South Windsor
- Tolland
CCC-D
- Berlin
- Bulkeley
- Maloney
- Middletown
- Newington
- Platt
- Rocky Hill
- Wethersfield
CRAL-North
- Achievement First
- Aerospace
- Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)
- Civic Leadership
- Innovation
- MLC
- University
- Weaver
CRAL-South
- Capital Prep
- Classical Magnet
- Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)
- Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)
- Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)
- Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)
ECC-I
- Bacon Academy
- East Lyme
- Fitch
- Ledyard
- New London
- Norwich Free Academy
- Stonington
- Waterford
ECC-II
- Grasso Tech (From CTC, Groton)
- Griswold
- Lyman Memorial
- Montville
- Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)
- Plainfield
- St. Bernard
- Wheeler
ECC-III
- Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)
- KIllingly
- Parish Hill
- Putnam
- Tourtellotte
- Windham
- Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)
- Woodstock Academy
FCIAC-Central
- Brien McMahon
- Danbury
- Norwalk
- Ridgefield
- Staples
- Wilton
FCIAC-East
- Fairfield Ludlowe
- Fairfield Prep (From SCC, Fairfield)
- Fairfield Warde
- St. Joseph
- Trumbull
FCIAC-West
- Darien
- Greenwich
- New Canaan
- Stamford
- Westhill
- Wright Tech (From CTC, Stamford)
NVL-City
- Crosby
- Holy Cross
- Kaynor Tech (From CTC, Waterbury)
- Kennedy
- Sacred Heart
- Waterbury Career Academy
- Wilby
NVL-North
- Naugatuck
- St. Paul
- Torrington
- Watertown
- Wolcott
NVL-South
- Derby
- O’Brien Tech (From CTC, Ansonia)
- Oxford
- Woodland
SCC-A
- Branford
- Hand
- East Haven
- Guilford
- North Haven
SCC-B
- Amity
- Forna
- Law
- Lauralton Hall
- Notre Dame-West Haven
- Shelton
SCC-C
- Career
- Hillhouse
- Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)
- West Haven
- Wilbur Cross
SCC-D
- Cheshire
- Hamden
- Lyman Hall
- Mercy
- Sacred Heart Academy
- Sheehan
- Xavier
Shoreline
- Coginchaug
- Cromwell
- East Hampton
- Haddam-Killingworth
- Hale Ray
- Morgan
- North Branford
- Old Lyme
- Old Saybrook
- Portland
- Valley Regional
- Westbrook
SWC-North
- Abbott Tech (From CTC, Danbury)
- Bethel
- Brookfield
- Immaculate
- New Fairfield
- New Milford
- Newtown
- Pomperaug
SWC-South
- Bullard Havens (From CTC, Bridgeport)
- Bunnell
- Joel Barlow
- Kolbe Cathedral
- Masuk
- Notre Dame-Fairfield
- Stratford
- Weston
Field Hockey
Berkshire
- Gilbert
- Housatonic
- Litchfield
- Nonnewaug
- Northwestern
- Shepaug
- Terryville
- Thomaston
- Wamogo
- Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)
CCC-A
- E.O. Smith
- Enfield
- Somers
- South Windsor
- Stafford
- Suffield
- Windsor
CCC-B
- Avon
- Canton
- Farmington
- Lewis Mills
- Simsbury
- Southington
CCC-C
- Conard
- East Catholic
- Glastonbury
- Hall
- Newington
- Northwest Catholic
- Wethersfield
ECC
- East Lyme
- Fitch
- Killingly
- Norwich Free Academy
- Stonington
- Waterford
- Woodstock Academy
FCIAC-Central
- McMahon
- Danbury
- Norwalk
- Ridgefield
- Staples
- Wilton
FCIAC-East
- Fairfield Ludlowe
- Fairfield Warde
- St. Joseph
- Trumbull
FCIAC-West
- Darien
- Greenwich
- New Canaan
- Stamford
- Westhill
SCC-A
- Branford
- Cheshire
- Hand
- Guilford
- Lyman Hall
- Mercy
- Sheehan
SCC-B
- Amity
- Hamden
- Lauralton Hall
- North Haven
- Sacred Heart Academy
Shoreline
- Coginchaug
- Cromwell
- East Hampton
- Haddam-Killingworth
- Hale Ray
- Morgan
- North Branford
- Old Lyme
- Old Saybrook
- Portland
- Valley Regional
- Westbrook
SWC-North
- Brookfield
- New Fairfield
- New Milford
- Newtown
- Pomperaug
- Watertown
SWC-South
- Bethel
- Immaculate
- Joel Barlow
- Masuk
- Weston
Boys Soccer
Berkshire
- Gilbert
- Housatonic
- Litchfield
- Nonnewaug
- Northwestern
- Shepaug
- Terryville
- Thomaston
- Wamogo
- Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)
CCC-A
- Bloomfield
- Conard
- Enfield
- Hall
- Hartford Public
- Northwest Catholic
- Simsbury
- Windsor
CCC-B
- Avon
- Bristol Central
- Bristol Eastern
- Farmington
- Lewis Mills
- New Britain
- Plainville
- Southington
CCC-C
- E.O. Smith
- East Catholic
- East Hartford
- Glastonbury
- Manchester
- RHAM
- South Windsor
- Tolland
CCC-D
- Berlin
- Bulkeley
- Maloney
- Middletown
- Newington
- Platt
- Rocky Hill
- Wethersfield
CRAL-North
- Achievement First
- Aerospace
- Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)
- Civic Leadership
- Innovation
- MLC
- University
- Weaver
CRAL-South
- Capital Prep
- Classical Magnet
- Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)
- Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)
- Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)
- Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)
ECC-I
- Bacon Academy
- East Lyme
- Fitch
- Ledyard
- New London
- Norwich Free Academy
- Stonington
- Waterford
ECC-II
- Grasso Tech (From CTC, Groton)
- Griswold
- Lyman Memorial
- Montville
- Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)
- Plainfield
- St. Bernard
- Wheeler
ECC-III
- Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)
- Killingly
- Parish Hill
- Putnam
- Tourtellotte
- Windham
- Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)
- Woodstock Academy
FCIAC-Central
- McMahon
- Danbury
- Norwalk
- Ridgefield
- Staples
- Wilton
FCIAC-East
- Bassick
- Bridgeport Central
- Fairfield Ludlowe
- Fairfield Prep (From SCC, Fairfield)
- Fairfield Warde
- Harding
- St. Joseph
- Trumbull
FCIAC-West
- Darien
- Greenwich
- New Canaan
- Stamford
- Westhill
- Wright Tech (From CTC, Stamford)
NCCC-East
- Bolton
- Coventry
- East Windsor
- Ellington
- Rockville
- Somers
- Stafford
NCCC-West
- Canton
- East Granby
- Granby
- HMTCA
- SMSA
- Suffield
- Windsor Locks
NVL-City
- Crosby
- Kaynor Tech (From CTC, Waterbury)
- Kennedy
- Sacred Heart
- Waterbury Career Academy
- Wilby
NVL-North
- Holy Cross
- Naugatuck
- St. Paul Catholic
- Torrington
- Watertown
- Wolcott
NVL-South
- Ansonia
- Derby
- O’Brien Tech (From CTC, Ansonia)
- Oxford
- Seymour
- Woodland
SCC-A
- Cheshire
- Hamden
- Lyman Hall
- North Haven
- Sheehan
- Whitney Tech (From CTC, Hamden)
- Xavier
SCC-B
- Branford
- Career
- Hand
- East Haven
- Guilford
- Wilbur Cross
SCC-C
- Amity
- Foran
- Law
- Notre Dame-West Haven
- Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)
- Shelton
- West Haven
Shoreline
- Coginchaug
- Cromwell
- East Hampton
- Haddam-Killingworth
- Hale Ray
- Morgan
- North Branford
- Old Lyme
- Old Saybrook
- Portland
- Valley Regional
- Westbrook
SWC-North
- Abbott Tech (From CTC, Danbury)
- Bethel
- Brookfield
- Immaculate
- New Fairfield
- New Milford
- Newtown
- Pomperaug
SWC-South
- Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)
- Bunnell
- Joel Barlow
- Kolbe Cathedral
- Masuk
- Notre Dame-Fairfield
- Stratford
- Weston
Girls Soccer
Berkshire
- Gilbert
- Housatonic
- Litchfield
- Nonnewaug
- Northwestern
- Shepaug
- Terryville
- Thomaston
- Wamogo
- Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)
CCC-A
- Bloomfield
- Conard
- Enfield
- Hall
- Hartford Public
- Northwest Catholic
- Simsbury
- Windsor
CCC-B
- Avon
- Bristol Central
- Bristol Eastern
- Farmington
- Lewis Mills
- New Britain
- Plainville
- Southington
CCC-C
- E.O. Smith
- East Catholic
- East Hartford
- Glastonbury
- Manchester
- RHAM
- South Windsor
- Tolland
CCC-D
- Berlin
- Bulkeley
- Maloney
- Middletown
- Newington
- Platt
- Rocky Hill
- Wethersfield
CRAL-North
- Achievement First
- Aerospace
- Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)
- Civic Leadership
- Innovation
- MLC
- University
- Weaver
CRAL-South
- Capital Prep
- Classical Magnet
- Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)
- Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)
- Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)
- Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)
ECC-I
- Bacon Academy
- East Lyme
- Fitch
- Ledyard
- New London
- Norwich Free Academy
- Stonington
- Waterford
ECC-II
- Grasso Tech (from CTC, Groton)
- Griswold
- Lyman Memorial
- Montville
- Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)
- Plainfield
- St. Bernard
- Wheeler
ECC-III
- Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)
- Killingly
- Parish Hill
- Putnam
- Tourtellotte
- Windham
- Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)
- Woodstock Academy
FCIAC-Central
- McMahon
- Danbury
- Norwalk
- Ridgefield
- Staples
- Wilton
FCIAC-East
- Bridgeport Central
- Fairfield Ludlowe
- Fairfield Warde
- Harding
- St. Joseph
- Trumbull
FCIAC-West
- Darien
- Greenwich
- New Canaan
- Stamford
- Westhill
NVL-North
- Holy Cross
- Sacred Heart
- St. Paul Catholic
- Torrington
- Watertown
- Wolcott
NVL-South
- Ansonia
- Derby
- Naugatuck
- Oxford
- Seymour
- Woodland
SCC-A
- Cheshire
- Hamden
- Lyman Hall
- Mercy
- North Haven
- Sheehan
- Sacred Heart Academy
SCC-B
- Branford
- Career
- Hand
- East Haven
- Guilford
- Wilbur Cross
SCC-C
- Amity
- Foran
- Law
- Lauralton Hall
- Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)
- Shelton
- West Haven
Shoreline
- Coginchaug
- Cromwell
- East Hampton
- Haddam-Killingworth
- Hale Ray
- Morgan
- North Branford
- Old Lyme
- Old Saybrook
- Portland
- Valley Regional
- Westbrook
SWC-North
- Bethel
- Brookfield
- Immaculate
- Masuk
- New Fairfield
- New Milford
- Newtown
- Pomperaug
SWC-South
- Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)
- Bunnell
- Joel Barlow
- Kolbe Cathedral
- Notre Dame-Fairfield
- Stratford
- Weston
Girls Swimming
CCC-A
- Bulkeley
- Enfield
- South Windsor
- Suffield
- Windsor
- Windsor Locks
CCC-B
- E.O. Smith
- East Catholic
- East Hartford
- Glastonbury
- Manchester
- Rocky Hill
CCC-C
- Berlin
- Conard
- Farmington
- Hall
- Newington
- Wethersfield
CCC-D
- Bristol Central
- Bristol Eastern
- Middletown
- Plainville
- Platt
- Southington
NVL-City
- Kennedy
- Sacred Heart
- St. Paul Catholic
- Torrington
- Wilby
NVL-South
- Naugatuck
- Oxford
- Seymour
- Watertown
- Woodland
SCC-A
- Amity
- Cheshire
- Hand
- Hamden
- Law
- Lauralton Hall
- Mercy
- North Haven
SCC-B
- Branford
- East Haven
- Foran
- Guilford
- Lyman Hall
- Sacred Heart Academy
- Sheehan
- Shelton
- West Haven
Shoreline
- Coginchaug
- Cromwell
- East Hampton
- Haddam-Killingworth
- Hale Ray
- Morgan
- North Branford
- OId Lyme
- Old Saybrook
- Portland
- Valley Regional
- Westbrook
SWC-North
- Bethel
- Brookfield
- New Fairfield
- New Milford
- Newtown
- Pomperaug
SWC-South
- Bunnell
- Joel Barlow
- Masuk
- Stratford
- Weston
Girls Volleyball
Berkshire
- Gilbert
- Housatonic
- Litchfield
- Nonnewaug
- Northwestern
- Shepaug
- Terryville
- Thomaston
- Wamogo
- Wolcott Tech (From CTC, Torrington)
CCC-A
- Bloomfield
- Conard
- Enfield
- Hall
- Hartford Public
- Simsbury
- Windsor
CCC-B
- Avon
- Bristol Central
- Bristol Eastern
- Farmington
- Lewis Mills
- New Britain
- Plainville
- Southington
CCC-C
- E.O. Smith
- East Catholic
- East Hartford
- Glastonbury
- Manchester
- RHAM
- South Windsor
- Tolland
CCC-D
- Berlin
- Bulkeley
- Maloney
- Middletown
- Newington
- Platt
- Rocky Hill
- Wethersfield
CRAL-North
- Achievement First
- Aerospace
- Cheney Tech (From CTC, Manchester)
- Civic Leadership
- Innovation
- MLC
- University
- Weaver
CRAL-South
- Capital Prep
- Classical Magnet
- Goodwin Tech (From CTC, New Britain)
- Prince Tech (From CTC, Hartford)
- Vinal Tech (From CTC, Middletown)
- Wilcox Tech (From CTC, Meriden)
ECC-I
- Bacon Academy
- East Lyme
- Fitch
- Grasso Tech (From CTC, Groton)
- Ledyard
- Montville
- New London
- Norwich Free Academy
- Waterford
- Wheeler
ECC-II
- Ellis Tech (From CTC, Danielson)
- Griswold
- Killingly
- Lyman Memorial
- Norwich Tech (From CTC, Norwich)
- Plainfield
- Putnam
- Windham
- Windham Tech (From CTC, Windham)
- Woodstock Academy
FCIAC-Central
- Brien McMahon
- Danbury
- Norwalk
- Ridgefield
- Staples
- Wilton
FCIAC-East
- Darien
- Bridgeport Central
- Fairfield Ludlowe
- Fairfield Warde
- Harding
- St. Joseph
- Trumbull
FCIAC-West
- Darien
- Greenwich
- New Canaan
- Stamford
- Westhill
- Wright Tech (From CTC, Stamford)
NCCC-East
- Bolton
- Coventry
- East Windsor
- Ellington
- Rockville
NCCC-West
- Canton
- Granby
- HMTCA
- SMSA
- Suffield
NVL-City
- Career
- Crosby
- Holy Cross
- Kennedy
- Sacred Heart
- Wilby
NVL-North
- Naugatuck
- St. Paul
- Torrington
- Watertown
- Wolcott
NVL-South
- Ansonia
- Kaynor Tech (From CTC, Waterbury)
- O’Brien Tech (From CTC, Ansonia)
- Oxford
- Seymour
- Woodland
SCC-A
- Amity
- Foran
- Law
- Lauralton Hall
- Shelton
- West Haven
SCC-B
- Cheshire
- Hamden
- Lyman Hall
- Sacred Heart Academy
- Sheehan
SCC-C
- Branford
- Hand
- East Haven
- Guilford
- Mercy
- North Haven
SCC-D
- Career
- Hillhouse
- Platt Tech (From CTC, Milford)
- Whitney Tech (From CTC, Hamden)
- Wilbur Cross
Shoreline
- Coginchaug
- Cromwell
- East Hampton
- Haddam-Killingworth
- Hale Ray
- Morgan
- North Branford
- Old Lyme
- Old Saybrook
- Portland
- Valley Regional
- Westbrook
SWC-North
- Abbott Tech (From CTC, Danbury)
- Bethel
- Brookfield
- Immaculate
- New Fairfield
- New Milford
- Newtown
- Pomperaug
SWC-South
- Bullard Havens Tech (From CTC, Bridgeport)
- Bunnell
- Joel Barlow
- Kolbe Cathedral
- Masuk
- Notre Dame-Fairfield
- Stratford
- Weston