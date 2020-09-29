CIAC announces plans for makeup season in spring, including 11 v. 11 football

Updated story at 1:30 p.m.

While announcing plans on Tuesday for an “alternative season in the second semester for sports that do not complete at least 40% of games during their regularly scheduled season,” including 11-on-11 football or any other fall or winter sport, the CIAC came out against independent football and urged schools not to let coaches take part.

The announcement says that football coaches can still work with their players through Nov. 21 on school-sponsored football activities, such as the 7-on-7 competitions that several leagues have put in place.

It emphasizes “school-sponsored,” which may keep many coaches from being involved in any independent tackle football.

“The CIAC is aware of independent football teams that are forming to offer a limited number of high school aged players a full contact fall league. The CIAC does not endorse play in such in leagues,” the plan says.

The state Department of Public Health declined to give the CIAC a recommendation to play tackle football this fall, though other fall sports are preparing to begin contests on Thursday.

The CIAC will follow metrics that could force those sports to stop playing or even conditioning, depending on how the state fares with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CIAC included legal guidance it obtained from Shipman and Goodwin about potential liability if schools allowed 11-on-11 competition or allowed players to use its equipment.

Meriden has a special Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to discuss allowing its football players to use school equipment and facilities for a potential club option.

The CIAC’s plan — pandemic permitting — includes a slightly earlier winter season, with games beginning Dec. 7 and a state tournament ending Feb. 21. That second-semester alternative season begins March 19 and runs through April 17. The true spring season has games starting April 23 and a state tournament ending June 27.

In its initial resistance to such a second-semester season for canceled fall sports, the CIAC had said it wanted to preserve a chance for a full spring season, since those sports lost their entire seasons in 2020 after the CIAC suspended games on March 10 with several winter tournaments ongoing.

The 2021 spring season was originally set to play its first games on April 3. Conditioning will start on April 11 now instead of March 20. Winter sports for 2020-21 were to begin practice on Nov. 30 or Dec. 3, with games either Dec. 14 or Dec. 17. They’ll now begin conditioning Nov. 23.

DPH guidance on Friday suggested not holding any practices or games this fall or winter in five activities deemed higher-risk for transmitting the novel coronavirus: full-contact football, wrestling, boys lacrosse, competitive cheer and dance. Moderate-risk indoor sports like hockey, basketball, gymnastics and volleyball got a yellow-light go-ahead “if appropriate modifications are feasible.”

As usual, the CIAC said that “all plans remain fluid.”

–This post will be updated

CIAC Potential Alternative 2020-2021 Winter Season

Conditioning – November 23 – December 5

November 23 – December 5 First date of winter contests – December 7

December 7 Last date to count toward CIAC State Tournament – February 5

February 5 CIAC State Tournament – February 8 – February 21

CIAC 2021 Second Semester Alternative Season

Conditioning — February 22 –February 26

February 22 –February 26 First day of Full Pads (Football only) — February 27

February 27 Scrimmage Dates— March 6 and March 12 or 13

March 6 and March 12 or 13 First date of special season contests – March 19

March 19 Last date of special season contests – April 17

CIAC 2021 Spring Sports Season