CIAC announces 2019-20 Michaels Cup winners

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that 16 high schools have earned the Michaels Achievement Cup Award for the 2019-20 academic year.

The schools were Amity, Barlow, Bethel, Bloomfield, Brookfield, Granby Memorial, Ledyard, Lyme-Old Lyme, Norwalk, Simsbury, Stamford, Suffield, Woodstock Academy, Westbrook, Weston and Wolcott Tech.

“The Michaels Cup Committee recognized these exemplary athletics programs for their willingness to subscribe to the Class Act Sportsmanship standards, empowering students to take an active role in their school climate and their continued support for community service,” the CIAC’s announcement said. “These 16 schools have made sportsmanship a priority in their district.”

The schools will be recognized at a virtual Sportsmanship Conference on Feb. 10.

Schools can opt into the the CIAC’s Class Act Schools initiative, “striving to follow an established set of guidelines for behavior at sporting events, and creating a student-led group to monitor and address sportsmanship concerns within the school.”