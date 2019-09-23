The Mohegan Sun will now host five title games on Sunday on championship weekend next March. The Mohegan Sun will now host five title games on Sunday on championship weekend next March. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close CIAC adding fifth game to boys and girls basketball state finals schedule 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The CIAC will hold five basketball state championships at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, March 22, 2020, due to the expansion of the CIAC girls basketball tournament to five divisions for the upcoming season.

The decision was finalized at the CIAC Boys/Girls Basketball Committee meeting on Monday afternoon. Since both the boys and girls have now expanded to five divisions apiece, there will be five state finals held on March 21 and 22 next year.

There was discussion of possibly holding a Monday night session, but former boys tournament director Bob Cecchini said those discussions were only held early on.

“The committees felt it would be a putdown for somebody to play on Monday night, to not be a part of the whole Mohegan weekend,” Cecchini said.

Dave Schultz, the commissioner of the FCIAC, is now the new CIAC boys basketball tournament director. Cecchini remains on the committee, where he has served since 1982. Current SWC commissioner Dave Johnson is in his second year as girls basketball tournament director.

The times of the games will be the same on both days, two sessions apiece: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the first session, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. for the second session.

“Hopefully, we will be able to find schools close to Mohegan for that 8:15 game Sunday night,” Cecchini said.





joseph.morelli@hearstmediact.com; @nhrJoeMorelli



