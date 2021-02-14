CHSGHA launches website for Connecticut girls ice hockey

The Connecticut High School Girls Ice Hockey Association, the governing body for the sport in the state, has launched a website at chsgha.org.

The site includes an overview of Connecticut’s 21 high school teams, which, including co-ops, feature players from 65 schools.

There are also details on the sports’ history in Connecticut, along with state championship results, and the CHSGHA’s All-State teams since 2015.

CHSGHA teams compete in three conferences: CCC, FCIAC and SCC. Conference tournaments will be held this season, but there will be no state playoffs due to COVID-19.

“When our teams hit the ice each winter season, all of our players have the opportunity to represent their high schools while competing in the sport they love,” Ridgefield athletic director Dane Street, the CHSGHA chairperson, said in a message on the site. “I am proud of the coaches across our state who give so much of themselves for the betterment of our student-athletes, and I look forward to our next state tournament in a post-COVID world.”

David.Stewart@hearstmediact.com, @dstewartsports