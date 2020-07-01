Cheshire’s school chief: Drust will return as football coach

CHESHIRE — Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Solan confirmed Wednesday that Cheshire High School football coach Don Drust will return this fall amid concerns that certification issues might have resulted in Drust losing his job.

In a brief written statement, Solan said the certification concerns were resolved after an investigation. Solan and Drust met Monday morning at the district’s central office complex at Humiston School while a large group of parents, students and former students rallied in the building’s parking lot in support of the coach.

“We look forward to Coach Drust continuing with our students this fall,” Solan’s statement said. “I appreciate the fact that the community has stood behind one of our coaches and affirmed what we know of Coach Drust to be a tremendous asset to our students. His character was not in question; we are lucky to have Coach Drust supporting and mentoring our children.”

We are grateful coach Don Drust will continue to lead our football program and mentor our student athletes: pic.twitter.com/m17GjyuUhK — CHS Athletic Office (@CHSRamPride) July 1, 2020

Drust was not immediately available for comment on Solan’s statement.

Solan’s statement also addressed supporters’ concerns that neither Solan nor the Board of Education provided details about the coach’s situation.

“It should be noted that there are strict laws surrounding the release of personnel matters when in public agencies,” Solan’s statement said in part. “These are not meant to stifle information, but to protect all parties involved.”

The superintendent’s statement also addressed alleged personal verbal attacks and threats against unnamed public officials if Drust were to lose his job.

“While politicians welcome public feedback and discourse, those who serve their community and especially their family members should never be subjected to personal attacks,” Solan said. “It is disturbing to know that personal attacks and even threats have occurred. There is no place for that in our community.”

The superintendent was not immediately available for comment regarding the alleged threats or their nature.

A clearly emotional Cheshire football coach Don Drust addresses his team yesterday after a meeting with the school administration to discuss his future (video via his wife, CHS softball coach Kristine Botto-Drust) #cthsfb No decision has been made yet… https://t.co/K1OUuRImgC — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) June 30, 2020

