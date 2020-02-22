Weston’s Matthew Bigelow wins the pole vault at the State Open championship on Saturday. Weston’s Matthew Bigelow wins the pole vault at the State Open championship on Saturday. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Cheshire’s Farrell surprise winner in 600 at State Open; Bloomfield wins team championship 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — Ryan Farrell of Cheshire, the sixth seed in the boys 600-meter run at the CIAC Indoor Track and Field championships, was determined and focused to pull off a win in the event.

“In almost all my 600 races, people pass by me late in the race,” Farrell said. “That wasn’t going to happen today.”

Farrell pushed himself as hard as he could, took his first lead in the race going around the last turn in the last lap, and hung on to win in 1 minute, 23.54 seconds. Tired and feeling a bit nauseous at the end of the race, the excitement of winning the race superceded any physical unpleasantness he felt.

“This is amazing, this is really amazing,” Farrell said. “As the sixth seed, originally I was content to just finish sixth for a chance to advance to the New England meet. But I had a different thought just before the race.

“I was going to use everything I had to get in position at the end and win this race. As soon as I passed Talib (McBride of Hillhouse) around the last corner to take the lead, I felt like I was going to win. I had something left and in the last 50 (meters) I just had enough left to stay in front of Talib.”

McBride ended up second in 1:23.91 and Nicholas Sivo of Ellington was a close third in 1:23.94.

JENNINGS TAKES SECOND IN 1000

Rhys Hammond of Stonington took an early lead and ran the entire race with Matthew Jennings of Haddam-Killingworth only an arm length behind. The two runners stayed that way most of the race until Hammond pulled slightly away the last 50 meters to win in 2:28.66. Jennings was second in 2:29.56.

“I knew he (Hammond) would take an early lead and I knew he had a nasty late kick,” Jennings said. “So I kept close to him for as long as I could the last two laps.

“I’m happy with this finish and I’m looking forward to running the 1000 at the New England meet (Saturday at Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston).”

OWEN WINS COMPETITIVE 300

The 300 was one one of the most competitive races of the meet with one second separating the top five finishers.

Caleb Owen of Wilbur Cross lunged ahead at the end to come away with the win in 35.22 seconds. Jason Lorent of Shelton was second in 35.45, Keith Berrouet of SMSA was third in 35.74, Kymali Hay of Bloomfield was fourth in 35.76 and Baijeon Bookal of New Britain was fifth in 35.88.

“It was a close race,” Owen said. “I got out fast and the quick start was key for me. There were a lot of very good runners in the race. I used my speed and my technique with my arms to finish as strong as I could.

“This is a big wion for me. I’m looking forward to running the 300 at the New England meet where the competition will be even stronger.”

SHERRY WINS 3200 IN RECORD TIME UNDER 9 MINUTES

Pushed by Aidan Puffer of Manchester most of the race, Gavin Sherry of Conard pulled away the last two laps to win the 3200 in a State Open meet record 8:54.47. He broke the State Open record of 9:07.63 set by Christian Alvarado of Fairfield Prep in 2014. Peffer also finished under 9 minutes in second place in 8:59.25.

“I am really happy with this, I didn’t expect to have this good a time,” Sherry said. “But Aidan is a really good runner and he always pushes me. He pushed me today, that’s for sure. You always worry about feeling tired during a race. But I try to take that mental part of it out of the equation.

“Today, I felt great the entire race and felt strong at the end. I am so psyched.”

BLOOMFIELD WINS TEAM TITLE

Bloomfield won its second State Open team title with 56 points and Bristol Central and Wilbur Cross tied for second with 20 points each. The Warhawks also won a State Open team title in 2013.

“We had a lot of PRs (personal best results) the whole meet and everyone stepped up,” Bloomfield coach Garfield White said. “Last year we were the favorites, we didn’t win and there was a lot of crying. We couldn’t wait to get back here and make up for that loss. That’s why this team title means a lot to all of us.

“Everyone worked hard throughout the year to get back here and win.”

OTHER SOLID FINISHES

Sean Dixon-Bodie of Bloomfield won the high jump (6-4) and was second in the long jump (22-1.5). Javan Guervara-Cragwell of Derby won the long jump with a distance of 22-2.5.

Weston junior Matthew Bigelow won the pole vault by clearing 15 feet, six inches higher than his seeded vault and four inches off the State Open record set by Joseph Fogarasi in 2014. Lewis Mills Aidan O’Connor also cleared 15 feet, but took three tries to clear 14-6. Both vaulters missed three tries at 15-6. Bigelow cleared on his first tries at 13-6, 14, 14-6 and 15 feet.

Korey Martin of McMahon came in second in the 55 dash in 6.46 and Azaan Dawson of Fairfield Prep was third in the 1600 in 4:22.75.

In the shot put, Michael Campbell of Bloomfield won (58-6.5), Davon Colon of Xavier was second (54-8), Gary Moore Jr. was third (51-2.75) and Marcus Ramsey of Hall was fourth (51-0).