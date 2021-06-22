Cheshire wins CIAC’s Battle of the Teams contest

In a video submitted to the CIAC’s Battle of the Teams contest, a Cheshire student-athlete says in a voiceover, “the greatest thing Cheshire High School athletes have acquired is the spirit of perseverance.”

The 4 minute, 40 second video covers Cheshire athletic teams from the fall when playing in masks and COVID-19 restrictions were brand new for student athletes, through the difficult winter season of quarantines and into the spring when athletes across the state started to finally feel normal again with fans attending games and most contests played mask free.

The video submitted by Cheshire was selected as the winner of CAS-CIAC’s 2020-2021 Battle of the Teams contest.

“The theme of this year’s sports season was ‘Together.’” Cheshire High School Athletic Director Steve Trifone said in a press release. “Athletes, coaches, and parents knew that, despite the many obstacles with the pandemic, to make it successful we all had to work together. Everyone did their part and our student-athletes had many successes. I commend and thank all for a job well done!”

The contest, first introduced by the CIAC in 2014-2015, has traditionally been called The Battle of the Fans with a focus on student sections. This year, due to spectator limitations at events, the focus turned from student sections to teams.

The contest requires participating schools to submit a video illustrating ways in which athletes and teams have made a commitment to positive team behavior while promoting sportsmanship and school spirit.

Cheshire’s video highlights how athletes found new ways to practice, train and get used to wearing a mask and conditioning in smaller groups.

It also focused on how the athletes found new ways to connect with each other and how they all found new ways to support each other and laugh together.

Cheshire senior Danielle Hersh was the producer/director of the video and collaborated with classmates to make the final submission.

The video celebrates the “spirit of perseverance” that Cheshire High student-athletes have acquired during the pandemic, according to Hersh.

“With the help of strong team leaders, Cheshire High School’s student athletes showed perseverance and commitment to their teams, and larger Cheshire community in 2020-2021,” Hersh said in a press release. “Their positive attitude, belief in each other, and pride in wearing the CHS colors led to success even in the face of such difficult circumstances.”