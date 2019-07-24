Cheshire rolls into Senior Legion Super Regionals with win over Danbury

CHESHIRE — The Cheshire Senior American Legion team could not have dreamed about how smoothly the Pod E final would go.

Cheshire scored four times in the bottom of the first inning and cruised from there, beating Danbury 10-0 in 5 innings Wednesday afternoon.

Cheshire advances to the Southern Division Super Regionals at Ceppa Field in Meriden beginning Saturday.

With the easy win, Cheshire avoided an “if” game against Danbury later in the day.

It also wrapped up its pod a day before most teams will play their finals since Danbury was able to get in its game against Stratford the night before while most games were rained out.

Cheshire will be the top seed in the Southern Division Super Regional.

The tone was set for Cheshire right away in the first inning.

With the bases loaded and one out, the Danbury pitcher uncorked a wild pitch for ball four to Andrew Declement, forcing in Ben Schena from third.

On the wild pitch, Ryan Strollo never stopped running, sprinting to third and rounding the bag before deciding to go for home.

Strollo dove head-first into home ahead of the tag, putting Cheshire up 2-0 and sparking some excitement in his teammates.

“I knew it was ball four and I was going to third anyway, so, I might as well sprint to third and see if I had a chance to go home. I did and I went for it,” Strollo said. “It can get a lot of people going. I know when I came into the dugout, all the kids were excited. We got a lot of momentum after that.”

Ian Battapaglia would score on another wild pitch in the inning and Declement came in on a sacrifice fly by Paul Villecco.

Cheshire scored two more in the second on a RBI-single to right by Strollo, scoring Schena and Eli Battapaglia.

They got one more in the third when Eli Battapaglia drove in Villecco with a single to left-centerfield. Cheshire put up three more in the fourth on RBI-hits by Villecco, Ben Shadeck and Luca Raccio.

For Danbury, the magic, and pitching, finally ran out in the Pod final.

Still, Danbury came a long way from 0-24 in 2018 to a Pod final in 2019.

“We had a great year. Our primary objective was to turn the program around knowing where it has been the last few years and we accomplished that,” Danbury coach Dave Simone said. “Tough day, here but we just ran out of pitching. That’s a good ball club over there and they play the game the right way. From 0-24 to a pod final is something to be proud of.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Michael Bankowski, Cheshire. With his offense scoring away, Bankowski was on point. He allowed just one hit over five innings, striking out four to earn the win.

QUOTABLE

“Bankowski pitched great and we put the bat on the ball and took advantage of some miscues on the bases,” Cheshire coach John Escoto said. “That’s what (Strollo) does. Battapaglia too and Schena. They are aggressive on the bases and they make teams pay. They know how to take advantage.”

CHESHIRE 10, DANBURY 0 (5 INNINGS)

DANBURY 000 00—0 1 1

CHESHIRE 421 3X—10 8 1

Batteries: D—Ryan Dilillo (L), Frailyn Rodriguez (2), Chris Marmolejos (4) and Josh Lopez; C—Michael Bankowski (W) and Andrew Declement