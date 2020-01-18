Cheshire names Alyson Caron as boys outdoor track coach

CHESHIRE — Track and field has been a big part of Alyson Caron’s life, from the time she competed in high school in north New Jersey, competed at Quinnipiac University as a middle distance runner and the past two seasons as an assistant for Cheshire’s indoor girls track and boys outdoor track teams.

Now, she takes her track and field career to the next level as a first-time head coach.

Cheshire boys outdoor track and field coach Allen Dvarskas recently decided to step down due to job commitments. Cheshire athletic director Steve Trifone has announced that Caron has been hired to replace Dvarskas.

“I am so excited about becoming head coach,” Caron said. “I have really enjoyed my time as assistant coach and am looking forward to continuing to work with the program. I am bummed that Allen Dvarskas has decided to step down. But I am hoping he continues to come help out when he can throughout the season.”

Caron expects it to be a smooth transition for the athletes since they already know her.

“I think starting coaching so close to ending my athletic career (after Quinnipiac) really allowed me to connect with the athletes, since it hasn’t been that long ago that I was in their shoes,” Caron said. “I have never been a head coach before but I am ready for the challenge. I have so many resources to reach out to for help as well as a great group of captains. I am so excited about this opportunity and I look forward to seeing what the season has in store.”

Trifone said Dvarskas will remain as the Cheshire girls indoor track and field coach.