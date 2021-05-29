Cheshire holds off Amity to claim eighth SCC boys volleyball crown

CHESHIRE — The dynasty continues.

For the eighth time in the last 13 years, Cheshire is the Southern Connecticut Conference boys’ volleyball champion. The Rams (16-2) knocked off Amity (25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22) Friday night before what was a limited but loud crowd at Cheshire High School.

“It’s a program thing, but that’s the way we run our program,” Cheshire coach Sue Bavone said. “We start every season with three goals — winning the division, conference and state championship. We look at it as three mini-seasons.”

But one of the things Bavone worried about never came to the forefront.

“I was concerned with what having a crowd might do,” Bavone said. “It might hype them and sometimes it scares them. Without playing with a crowd all year, it was a little nerve wracking, but I feel like the crowd helped us. For the first time, it really felt like I was coaching a game instead of in a quiet gym.”

The match was much closer than the 3-1 final as Amity led in the middle of every game with Cheshire coming back to take the lead and winning three of the games at the end.

“The difference was we kept our heads in it,” Said Cheshire’s Shea Cronin, who was named the Outstanding Player. “We’ve been working hard all year to come to this moment and we prevailed.”

Amity’s Theo Zaharewicz, the SCC Player of the Year who is headed for LaSalle to play in college, kept the Spartans in the match all night. It was when he was in the back row that Cheshire took control and was able to rally.

“When they had those leads, it was when Theo was in the front row,” Bavone said. “We worked really hard to rotate him out of the front, but we missed some serves and he got to stay in there a little longer than we would have liked.”

Cheshire took advantage of its depth throughout the match.

“We have a lot of guys who contribute,” Bavone said. “We have a multiple amount of guys that contribute this year. I like that.”

Meanwhile, Amity had to make some changes in its strategy as the night went on.

“I think it was we had to take away their options and we made some adjustments that sometimes helped us,” Amity coach John Adamovich said. “It came to they have a lot of weapons and they capitalized on a lot of free balls.”

Amity fell to 10-10 with the loss.

“I’m very proud we made it this far,” Adamovich said. “All season long we’ve been talking about consistency and a lot of times we were inconsistent, but I started three years ago with these seniors and we got here.”

Cheshire 3, Amity 1

(25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22)

Cheshire: Tim Nugent, 37 assists; Shea Cronin, 13 digs and 4 aces; Sam Portal, 12 kills and 6 digs; Thor Novicelli, 12 kills, 1 block and 4 digs; Colin Crowe, 8 kills, 2 blocks and 1 dig; Jeremy Alliger, 12 kills.

Amity: Theo Zaharewicz, 15 kills, 2 blocks and 6 digs; Koray Mursaloglu, 18 assists and 6 digs; Tam Vu, 5 kills and 3 blocks; Frank Cavallaro 2 kills, 7 blocks and 2 digs; Adam Martire, 8 digs; Dane Deyoung, 11 digs.

Records: Cheshire, 16-2; Amity, 10-10.