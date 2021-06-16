Cheshire High hires 2015 grad, Kya O’Donnell, as new field hockey coach

Kya O’Donnell started her field hockey career in eighth grade. At the time, it was a new sport she picked up after moving to Cheshire from Waterbury.

Now, 10 years later, after a standout high school and collegiate career, she is returning to the sport to become the next head coach at her alma mater: Cheshire High.

“I knew it was something that I loved being a part of in high school and I knew it was definitely something that I wanted to be a part of again,” O’Donnell said.

Cheshire announced its hire of O’Donnell Monday afternoon.

“We are excited to have Kya join our coaching staff,” said Cheshire Director of Athletics, Steve Trifone. “As a Cheshire High alumni, she was part of the rich history and success of our field hockey program. She is eager to give to the program which gave her so much.”

O’Donnell, now 24, graduated from Cheshire in 2015 and will replace Eileen Wildermann as the program’s head coach after Wildermann previously stepped down from the position in March. Wildermann coached O’Donnell during her four years with the Rams.

“I’ve seen what Elieen has done, I’ve seen everything that she has accomplished and I think these last couple days it’s really settling in like these are some big shoes to fill,” said O’Donnell. “It’s surreal to know that I have the opportunity to do the same thing that she did and she has just paved such an incredible path for me.”

At Cheshire, O’Donnell was a three-sport athlete in field hockey, basketball and lacrosse. She was named an All-State, All-Area and All-Conference selection in field hockey and helped the Rams win the 2011 Class L state title, along with three consecutive SCC titles from 2011 to 2013. The Rams went 10-0 in the regular season in three of O’Donnell’s four years at Cheshire.

“Just being on that team alone in high school, the culture and the family unit that was constantly around me all the time was just something that I hadn’t had on many teams that I’d been a part of,” she said. “It’s just something that I can’t forget and something that I want more and more of to be a part of again. … Once this positioned opened up, I was like that is a team that I know will have just so much heart and soul in everything.”

O’Donnell also helped lead the Rams’ lacrosse program to three straight SCC regular season titles from 2012-2014. In 2012, the Rams were the runner up to Greenwich in Class L state title game.

“There’s going to be a learning curve for her anyhow just stepping into the role, but knowing the climate, knowing the traditions, knowing the type of student athletes that we have, I think is just going to be helpful to her coming in as a first-year coach,” Trifone said.

O’Donnell played collegiate field hockey at Southern Connecticut State from 2015 to 2017. As a sophomore, the forward/midfielder tied for second on the team with four goals on the season after started in 13 of the team’s 18 games. Instead of playing her senior year, she was an assistant head coach for the field hockey and lacrosse programs at Hamden Hall Country Day School.

She graduated from Southern in 2019 with a degree in psychology and spent nine months working with the Peace Corps in the Philippines before returning home to Connecticut early because of the pandemic. O’Donnell currently works as a legislative aide at the Capital.

When Cheshire’s preseason starts in August, O’Donnell said she is most looking forward to meeting her new athletes and teaching them how to take risks and learn how to become the best versions of themselves both on and off the field.

“I’m just really hoping to show them how dedicated and passionate I am about this and about helping these girls grow not only as athletes but as human beings. That’s the point of being in this position,” she said. “Obviously you want to win games, you want these girls to learn new skills, but at the end of the day I want the parents to know that I am advocating for these girls to find their voice and utilize it because after high school that’s all you can do in college is just speak for yourself and advocate for yourself.”





