‘Championship winners’: Idris Price, Joe SantaLucia return to Brien McMahon football coaching staff

When Jeff Queiroga took over as head coach of the Brien McMahon football program in 2018, some of his fellow coaches advised him that it would likely take five years to build his staff.

He may have completed that task a year early.

Brien McMahon legend and Super Bowl champion Idris Price, as well as former Senators’ head coach Joe SantaLucia, have returned to their roots and are working as assistants for Coach Q this fall.

“These guys are state championship winners, and a Super Bowl winner with Idris, and it’s incredible to have guys like that on the staff,” Queiroga said. “The kids definitely recognize that.”

“Right now, in year four, I feel like I’m there (with the coaching staff). If I’m not there, I’m really darn close.”

Price will be the defensive coordinator, and SantaLucia will be the passing coordinator, as the Senators have installed all new playbooks on both sides of the ball.

Price is jumping over from St. Luke’s after spending the past eight years with the Storm. He was also an assistant for his former McMahon coach Rob Trifone at Darien from 2009 to 2012.

Price was part of Trifone’s championship teams at McMahon, including the 1994 team that went 12-0 and won FCIAC and CIAC Class MM championships. He is the program’s all-time rushing leader.

In college, Price played one year at Clemson, two at Nassau Community College, and one year at the University of New Haven. He was then part of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl champion team in 2003.

More importantly, Queiroga said, the kids can identify with Price.

“Idris is a legend at McMahon,” Queiroga said. “His reputation alone carries a lot of weight, but the kids see him as this guy who has been so successful and he’s from their community. That sends a positive message.

“In Norwalk, our kids deal with some things that other schools in the FCIAC don’t, so just having a guy who can say ‘I grew up in this community, I had my personal struggles when I was younger, and I was able to rise above,’ is big.”

SantaLucia was McMahon’s head football coach for five years (2005-09) and also coached the Senators’ wrestling program.

He’s most recently been the passing coordinator in the Darien football program, which won state titles in 2016 and 2017, and finished runner-up to Newtown in 2019. He is key for the Senators, who are hoping to open up the offense this fall.

Queiroga said he owes SantaLucia for taking him on as a freshman coach when he first came to McMahon.

“He gave me a chance,” Queiroga said. “I learned a lot of things from him, (former McMahon coach) AJ Albano, and my high school coach Anthony Sagnella at North Haven.”

As they do with Price, the players see SantaLucia as a winner and someone to be respected.

“How can you not listen to a guy who’s coming off of two championships at another school and has had the amount of success he’s had?” Queiroga said. “He just brings with him a certain amount of respect.”





