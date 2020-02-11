Bridgeport Central football coach Derrick Lewis has stepped down after two seasons. Bridgeport Central football coach Derrick Lewis has stepped down after two seasons. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Central coach Lewis resigns after two seasons 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

“I’ve been thinking about it, discussed it with my wife and family,” Lewis said. “Of course I’ve got a young family. My son (Christian), he’s a budding star at Notre Dame-West Haven. I want to watch him.

“I just want to be a dad full-time and do some other things.”

Some will be ministry-related, Lewis said, and possibly some player development.

The Hilltoppers went 0-20 in his two seasons. They lost three games by eight points or fewer this year, including an emotional 12-7 loss to Bassick, coached by his longtime friend Desmond Lymon, that came down to the last play on Nov. 2 at Kennedy Stadium.

“At Central, I was very, very fortunate to have a lot of program friends and some very loving, loving kids who wanted to be part of something,” Lewis said.

“Central is a great place to be as far as the community there.”