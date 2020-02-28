Celmer lifts Charron-less Canton to 2nd straight NCCC title with win over Suffield

CANTON — Losing a starter entering the postseason is difficult enough. Losing an All-State senior point guard who has been a starter and leader on the floor since her freshman year would probably derail many teams.

Not Canton.

Top-seeded Canton, playing without Abby Charron for the third straight game, overcame a few choppy lapses to defeat second-seeded Suffield 46-32 Thursday.

Senior forward Allison Celmer led Canton to its second-straight NCCC tournament title with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Canton coach Brian Medeiros talks about phone conversation he had to convince NCCC tournament MVP Allison Celmers to play basketball as a sophomore. And how his players have adapted to playing without injured All-Stater Abby Charron. #ctgb pic.twitter.com/ZoScMW6VFi — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) February 28, 2020

“I think we have all had to step up and take on some ball-handling skills,” Celmer said. “And we’ve worked in practice with that. We’ve all had to switch roles and kind of do a little more in her absence. I’m trying to step into a new role where I bring the ball up the court more, look to score more, try some new moves, because I know my teammate is not going to be passing to me. I have to wait for her to come back.”

Which might not be that long. Charron, who injured her ankle in practice last week, most likely could have played Thursday, according to Canton coach Brian Medeiros. She practiced Friday, but no one felt it was worth pushing. Charron, an All-American lacrosse player who will play that sport at UConn next year, should be ready to play when Canton plays host to Haddam-Killingworth in the opening round of the CIAC Class M tournament Monday.

Junior guard Paige Brown added eight points and three rebounds and 6-foot-1 freshman forward Sophia Mates six points and seven rebounds. Senior Grace Treacy was held to two points, but contributed five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal. Senior Lauren Eschenbenner had three steals.

NCCC #ctgb tournament MVP Canton senior forward Allison Celmer pic.twitter.com/LagMtGvNUV — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) February 28, 2020

While Medeiros, who gets to coach against his brother Scott on Monday, is looking forward to the return of Charron, he knows her absence has challenged his team, which is anchored by six seniors.

“I think it’s been a blessing in disguise to have Abby get hurt. It’s forced other kids to step up,” Medeiros said. “Allison is a prime example of that. As was a Paige, as was a Gabby, as was a Grace. Everybody that played, Sophia, the freshman who came off the bench, all seven or eight kids had to step up for us, not only offensively, but defensively and through leadership and communication. Abby is definitely the coach on the floor and not having her for an extended period of time is challenging, but I think we grew the adversity for sure.”

Canton, which has won 20 straight since starting the season 1-2, jumped out to a 12-1 lead over Suffield and led 15-9 after the first quarter, thanks to nine points from Celmer.

“Allison has been huge,” Medeiros said. “Allison has stepped up in every game in the tournament since we have been without Abby. Her scoring has gone up, her production has gone up.”

Suffield (16-8), which had won 11 of 12 since losing to Canton 56-32 in the regular season, fought back to within 23-21 with just more than 6 minutes left in the third quarter on a three-pointer from senior forward Paige Anderson, who had a team-high 17 points. But Canton ended the quarter with a 12-1 run to put the game away.

“We kept relying on the seniors,” Medeiros said. “(We told them) this is definitely your time to really shine here and bring those underclassmen along. They are looking to you to kind of push us in the right direction. It might have taken a little time in each and every game to find our flow or rhythm, but when push came to shove they were able to figure it out.”

CANTON 46, SUFFIELD 32

SUFFIELD 9 7 6 10 — 32

CANTON 15 6 14 11 — 46

SUFFIELD

Paige Anderson 6 3-6 17 Maddie Dunnigan 0 0-1 0 Ava Mills 4 0-0 8 Hallie Marloux 0 1-2 1 Carly Matthews 1 1-2 3 Jordan Dion 1 0-0 3 Taylor Webber 0 0-2 0, Cassie Bosio 0 0-2 0 Totals 12 5-15 32

CANTON

Allison Celmer 9 2-4 20 Grace Treacy 1 0-0 2 Lauren Eschenbrenner 0 2-3 2 Gabbie Schinkel 2 0-0 4 Paige Brown 3 2-2 8 Claudia Boehm 1 0-4 2 Jenna Cuniowski 1 0-1 2 Sophia Mates 2 2-2 6 Totals 19 8-16 46