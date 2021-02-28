CCC unbeatens Windsor, Northwest Catholic clash Monday night

On January 28, 2020, we had a 1 vs. 2 ranked matchup in the GameTimeCT boys basketball poll between Central Connecticut Conference powerhouses No. 1 East Catholic and No. 2 Windsor.

Windsor won that day on a last-second circus shot by Corey McKeithan as the game lived up to the pre-game hype. On Monday night, we have another premier matchup, this time of unbeaten CCC teams ranked high in the poll.

Windsor (6-0) returns again as the second-ranked team in the top 10 poll. Hosting the game is third-ranked Northwest Catholic (6-0) . Game time is 6:45 p.m. in West Hartford.

East Catholic, the reigning CCC champion, has a firm grip on the top spot in the poll. Neither team plays East Catholic during the regular season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCC has remained in its four-region setup that it created for the fall season.

Neither team has played a game in the single digits thus far (see the tale of the tape below). The two teams last squared off during the regular season on Dec. 15, 2018, a 69-49 Windsor win at Northwest Catholic.

But Northwest Catholic won the last matchup, coming from behind to beat top-seeded and top-ranked Windsor 72-62 in the CCC tournament semifinals at Bulkeley High on March 3, 2020. The Lions were down 10 at halftime, but outscored the Warriors 18-6 in the third quarter, then cemented the victory with a 30-point effort in the fourth.

East Catholic defeated Northwest Catholic in the CCC final two days later. The CIAC state tournaments were canceled five days after that on March 10.

TALE OF THE TAPE