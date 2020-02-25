CCC Semifinal roundup: East Catholic runs away from Bloomfield, reaches CCC final

GLASTONBURY – East Catholic is heading to the CCC tournament finals for the first time ever.
Led by a collected scoring effort the No. 4 Eagles raced past No. 8 Bloomfield 73-67 on Tuesday night.
“We saw this, to be honest,” East Catholic coach Jeremiah Brown said. “We have been saying that we’re the best team in the state for a long time, Now we have to prove, but it’s confidence in the kids.
“They put in the work, they put in the effort and it’s all on them. That’s what I told them before the game started, this is them. Coach and I are here to make sure they get enough water.”
The Eagles had four different scorers reach double digits.
“We had people step up that needed to step up,” East Catholic senior Cami Pasqualoni, who scored 16 points said. “Maybe it’s not always the same person stepping up, but we work as a team.”
Bloomfield led by Alexsia Rose and her game-high 30 points made it close in the third quarter, but the Eagles put their foot on the gas to run away with the game.
East Catholic will play the winner of the E.O. Smith/Conard game on Thursday night at Glastonbury.