Girls Basketball

CCC Semifinal roundup: East Catholic runs away from Bloomfield, reaches CCC final

Image 1 of 16
East Catholic’s Cami Pasqualoni takes a shot during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 2 of 16
Bloomfield’s Aliyah Robinson goes for a layup during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 3 of 16
Action between East Catholic and Bloomfield during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 4 of 16
Action between East Catholic and Bloomfield during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 5 of 16
Action between East Catholic and Bloomfield during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 6 of 16
Action between East Catholic and Bloomfield during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 7 of 16
East Catholic’s Lilly Ferguson drives to the basket during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 8 of 16
Bloomfield’s Alexsia Rose drives to the basket during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 9 of 16
East Catholic’s Cami Pasqualoni takes a shot during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 10 of 16
Action between East Catholic and Bloomfield during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 11 of 16
Action between East Catholic and Bloomfield during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 12 of 16
Action between East Catholic and Bloomfield during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 13 of 16
East Catholic’s Lilly Ferguson drives to the basket during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 14 of 16
East Catholic’s Cami Pasqualoni makes a pass during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 15 of 16
Bloomfield’s Aliyah Robinson goes for a layup during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 16 of 16
Bloomfield’s Lauren Trymbuiak drives to the basket during the CCC tournament semifinals at Glastonbury high school on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
GLASTONBURY – East Catholic is heading to the CCC tournament finals for the first time ever.

Led by a collected scoring effort the No. 4 Eagles raced past No. 8 Bloomfield 73-67 on Tuesday night.

“We saw this, to be honest,” East Catholic coach Jeremiah Brown said. “We have been saying that we’re the best team in the state for a long time, Now we have to prove, but it’s confidence in the kids.

“They put in the work, they put in the effort and it’s all on them. That’s what I told them before the game started, this is them. Coach and I are here to make sure they get enough water.”

The Eagles had four different scorers reach double digits.

“We had people step up that needed to step up,” East Catholic senior Cami Pasqualoni, who scored 16 points said. “Maybe it’s not always the same person stepping up, but we work as a team.”

Bloomfield led by Alexsia Rose and her game-high 30 points made it close in the third quarter, but the Eagles put their foot on the gas to run away with the game.

“We had people step up that needed to step up, maybe it’s not always the same person stepping up, but we work as a team everyone does something, Pasqualoni said. “Once they started hitting them, we started going.”

East Catholic will play the winner of the E.O. Smith/Conard game on Thursday night at Glastonbury.

East Catholic 73, Bloomfield 67

E 21 14 21 19 – 73
B 12 13 16 16 – 67
E – Edisha Galan 5 5 16, Lilly Ferguson 4 5 13, Emily Jeamel 6 2 18, Lauren Trymbulak 3 2 8, Cami Pasqualoni 5 3 16, Kayliana Salazar 0 0 0, Nyasia Dogans 1 0 2, Alexis Jablonecki 0 0 0. 24 17 73
B – Alexsia Rose 10 8 30, Aliyah Robinson 3 2 9, Marcelle James 1 0 2, Gabriella Douglas 8 0 16, Kennedy Carter 0 0 0. Totals: 22 10 67.
3-pointers: E – Jeamel 4, Pasqaloni 3,Galan. B – Rose 2.