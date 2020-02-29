CCC Quarterfinal Roundup: Northwest Catholic rips past Manchester to reach semifinals

NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 81, MANCHESTER 45

Manchester was one of the hottest teams in the CCC down the stretch, winning 12 of its last 13 games, including a dominant victory over Southington in the league tournament first round.

But Matthew Curtis and Northwest Catholic cooled off the Red Hawks right quick in the matinee of the CCC Tournament quarterfinals Saturday at Bulkeley’s Babe Allen Field House.

Curtis, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, scored 22 points as the Lions roared past Manchester 81-45 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals. It was a surprising final, considering that these two teams engaged in a tight one the last time out. NWC defeated Manchester 74-73 back on Jan. 3.

“I just think we’re playing more as a team now,” said Curtis, whose teams blasted off on an early 14-0 run to take control of the game. “Everyone’s playing together right now.”

Seniors Guy Raglan Jr. and Selwyn Paul added 15 and 14 points, respectively as Northwest Catholic, which lost pair of tough games to Simsbury and Hall in the second half of the year. The Lions (19-3) have now won five straight heading into the semifinals.

“The kids knew what we were up against, they have a very, very good team that’d been on a hot streak,” NWC coach John Mirabello said. “The kids have been really focused in practice.

“We went through a bit of stretch there where things weren’t going well for us. …I’m so proud of our kids for really hanging in there, not getting discouraged through those tough times and just being really hungry and playing so hard. That’s the key. When you play hard and play together good things will happen.”

Eric Burgos and Dashan King ed Manchester (15-7) with 11 points, apiece. Patrick Jordan had nine.

MANCHESTER (15-7)

Patrick Jordan 4 0-0 9 Dashan King 4 1-2 11 JJ Kropp 1 0-0 2 Trey West 1 0-0 2 Eric Burgos 3 3-4 11 Mike Rowe 1 0-0 3 Eugene Thomas 1 0-0 2 Jahaan Henry 0 0-0 0 Eith Burke 0 0-0 0 Isaiah Cain 2 0-0 4 Jack Nierdako 1 0-0 2 Jonah Nielson 0 0-0 0 Totals 18 4-6 45

NWC (19-3)

Laydell Green 6 1-4 15 Selwyn Paul 6 2-2 14 Elijah Botnick 1 0-0 2 Matt Curtis 8 5-6 22 Amarre Spence 0 0-0 0 Guy Raglan Jr. 7 1-1 15 Jenyvic Spencer 2 0-0 4 Hayden Abdullah 3 0-0 8 Angus McDonald 0 0-0 0 Rhandyn Bair 0 1-2 1 Totals: 33 10-15 81.

MANCHESTER 11 12 8 14 — 45

NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 20 16 26 19 — 81

3-pointers: M—King 2, Burgos 2, Rowe; NWC—Green 2, Abdullah 2, Curtis.