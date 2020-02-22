CCC Quarterfinal roundup: Doherty helps rally 14-seeded E.O. Smith past Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY – When the moment called for it, Courtney Doherty wanted the ball in her hands.
The senior drilled a corner 3-pointer with under two minutes to give No. 14-seeded E.O. Smith the lead for good in its 50-42 win over No. 6-seeded Glastonbury in the CCC quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.
“Absolutely I wanted the ball. I had confidence in the team,” Doherty said. “I was just excited to come back from that.”
Doherty led the game with 21 points — 14 of them coming in the second half — as the Panthers mounted a big comeback in the third quarter.
Trailing by eight at halftime, the Panthers switched it up and began to feed freshman center Maddie Hughes.
“We said we got a kid who is six foot and they don’t have a six footer,” E.O. Smith coach Mary Roickle said. “Let’s get the ball into Maddie and I think that woke the team up and we got six points right away when we went into the post.
Hughes scored six of her 12 points in the third quarter and the Panthers scored the first nine points of the second half to take the lead.
Glastonbury’s Charlotte Bassett knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Tomahawks the lead in the fourth, but Doherty countered with a three of her own to retake the lead.
The Panthers entered the tournament as the defending champions. Despite its No. 14 seed, E.O. Smith has now knocked off No. 3-seeded Northwest Catholic and now Glastonbury.
“I think we all have confidence in ourselves, we know how good we came,” Doherty said. “Just from last year we can do the same thing.”