CCC Football 2019: WINDSOR preview

Vitals

Top Players

Key Losses

OT/DT Dohnje Cassanova, WR/DB Gabriel Bryan, RB/DB Chante Adger

Outlook

For the past decade under coach Rob Fleeting, Windsor has reloaded more than rebuilt. This is a program that has reached seven playoffs in eight years, including three finals, winning Class L-Small in the eight-champion 2014 season, and three more semifinals.

The Warriors, coming off a third-straight Class L semifinal appearance, have a few holes to fill but have also become deeper in some other spots.

Take wide receiver: Gabriel Bryan, who caught two touchdown passes in the Warriors’ quarterfinal win over North Haven last fall, has graduated. It’s a key loss, but Fleeting is excited about the talent he’s got in those spots. He can pretty much go on and on, in fact.

Maybe the most eye-catching name on the list is senior Amir Spears. An all-state guard in basketball, Spears played football growing up but is playing in high school for the first time, Fleeting said.

Big things are also expected from Tishay Johnson and Torayl Dale. Jaevion Walcott, Nijir Walcott, Jaylin Charlemagne, Isaiah Rush: They’ll all be in the mix.

Courtenay Jackson returns as a junior at quarterback after inheriting the job at midseason. Freshman Elijah Cromartie could see some time behind center, too.

Jaiden Murphy was expected to be Windsor’s top running back last year as a sophomore, but a torn ACL cost him that season. He’ll be back in that spot this season, with support from Jadyn Fleeting and Keron Askew.

There’s only one returning offensive lineman after losing a group that included all-stater Dohnje Cassanova and Class L all-stater Josh Weiner. But the one returning for the Warriors is Kobe Foster, and that’s not a bad start.

Fleeting likes the work ethic he sees from the newcomers, and they’ve got some size there, too.

They’ll see how they come together by the opener, Sept. 13, at Newington. Masuk of the SWC comes to visit Windsor a week later as part of the Scheduling Alliance.

Sept. 13 — at Newington*, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — MASUK, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — HARTFORD PUBLIC**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Bristol Central*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Farmington**, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — E.O. SMITH**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — PLATT*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at RHAM*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Maloney*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 — MIDDLETOWN**, 6:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance game in bold

*Conference game

**Division game