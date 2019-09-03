CCC Football 2019: WETHERSFIELD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — MATT MCKINNON (1st year)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division II West

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (569 boys enrollment)

HOME — Cottone Field, Wethersfield

2018 RECORD — 6-4

2019 OPENER — Sept. 14 at Hartford Public, 1 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps, TWITTER — @WHSEaglesF, INSTAGRAM — wethersfield_eagles_football

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Austin Harnish DL, Mitchell Quadrato RB/DL, Luke Kelleher TE/DL, David Colon WR/DB

[Outlook]

There’s a new era at Wethersfield, as 14-year coach John Campanello retired and defensive coordinator Matt McKinnon takes over after six years on the staff. Campanello was 83-64 during a tenure punctuated by a 29-6 run from 2013 to 2015, including an 11-1 playoff season in 2014.

McKinnon certainly knows the program and the personnel, so it should be a smooth transition for a team that bounced back from a 4-6 season in 2017 to post a winning record last season. Wethersfield was 3-3 before reeling off wins over Windsor, Bristol Eastern and Northwest Catholic, ending the season with a loss at Newington.

The Eagles will have a seasoned group, led by eight returning starters on defense. It’s a senior-laden roster, with McKinnon calling it the best senior class he has guided in 11 seasons as a coach.

McKinnon loves senior quarterback Matt Silver (47 of 104, 688 yards, six touchdowns), who returns after seeing action in all 10 games last season.

“True Leader,” McKinnon said. “Fearless, mobile and athletic, speed. Very Intelligent.”

Silver’s primary target will be senior Connor Pace, who had 29 catches and six touchdowns as a junior. The Silver-to-Pace potential is viewed an offensive strength by the first-year coach.

“Connor Pace will anchor the [wide receivers],” McKinnon said. “He understands leverage and route running, will go up and get the ball.”

The running game will be built around senior Johnny Orsini (141 yards as a junior). McKinnon says Orsini possesses “great vision and speed” and will make defenders miss.

And he’ll be running behind an experienced offensive line.

Wethersfield returns all of four of its starting defensive backs and has experience on the defensive front. So there may be little pressure on the offense to carry the load, given the potential to stifle opponents.

“We are hoping to be in position to win the CCC Division 2 Championship at the end of the season,” McKinnon said. “Two playoff teams from last season (are) in our path, Platt and Maloney, on top of the competitive Bristol Central, Newington, and Bristol Eastern.”

Sept. 14 — at Hartford Public,* 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 — PLATT,** 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — HAND, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Farmington,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Bristol Central,** 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Bristol Eastern,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — MIDDLETOWN,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — MALONEY,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Hall,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — NEWINGTON,** 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

**Division games

*Conference games