CCC Football 2019: TOLLAND preview

[Vitals]

COACH — SCOTT CADY (2nd year, 5-5)

CONFERENCE — CCC

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class M (397 boys enrollment)

HOME — Tolland HS Stadium

2018 RECORD — 5-5

2019 OPENER — Sept. 12 at Belin, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | FACEBOOK — @tollandeaglesfootball TWITTER — @EaglesTolland

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Dillon D’Amato OL/DL, Ryan Cassidy OL/DL, Collin Cook RB/LB

[Outlook]

Coming off a 5-5 season the Eagles are in pretty good shape to take the next step in Class M.

With the return of do-it-all running back, linebacker — who saw some time at quarterback a year ago — Ryan Carlson, the Eagles have their go-to player ready to go.

Carlson totaled 848 total yards a year ago — 511 rushing yards, 219 passing yards and 118 receiving yards — nine touchdowns and he added 107 totals and three sacks on defense.

Senior Aidan Clark will play quarterback for the Eagles — 184 passing yards, two touchdowns — and he will have three solid weapons at his disposal.

On the outside the Eagles have Aidan D’Amato, Brady Gordon and Ali Diaby.

The Eagles will have some extra motivation this season to perform at a high level.

Coach Scott Cady, who is entering his second year, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Cady has been around Tolland football at all levels for a long time and his diagnosis.

Tolland opens up its season against Berlin and will play Joel Barlow in its Scheduling Alliance game.

Sept. 12 — at Berlin**, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Avon**, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 27 — JOEL BARLOW, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Bulkeley/HTMCA/Weaver**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — PLAINVILLE*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — BLOOMFIELD*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 — at Lewis Mills**, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — ROCKY HILL*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — EAST CATHOLIC*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 — at E.O. Smith*, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game