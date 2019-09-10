CCC Football 2019: SOUTHINGTON preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

WR Will Downes, WR Jacob Flynn, QB Jacob Drena, OL Sam McCarty, WR/DB Jamie Lamson, LB Kyle Messenger, RB/DB Tanner LaRosa

[Outlook]

The defending CCC West champion, Southington made the CIAC Class LL playoffs last season for the sixth time in seven years. An undefeated regular season got the Blue Knights a home game against Fairfield Prep. The Jesuits made a goal-line stop in the final seconds to eke out a win.

Several key cogs in the Blue Knight’s spread offense graduated, as did much of its defense that pressures other offenses.

One spot where they are experienced (maybe the one spot): linebacker, with the likes of seniors Angelo Plantamura and Billy Carr. Plantamuro was their leading tackler, in on 119 stops, eight of them for a loss. Carr wasn’t far behind. Max Casella got playing time, too.

“The experience on defense, especially in the box with our linebackers, will help anchor our defense,” coach Mike Drury said.

Plantamuro also brings experience in the backfield, and so especially does Dillon Kohl, who got 72 carries behind the graduated Tanner LaRosa last season.

“Kohl and Plantamuro … both have shown to be dynamic playmakers,” Drury said.

Southington graduated its top three receivers, at least in terms of receptions. The fourth was Carter Uhlman, who returns after catching 26 passes last season. Josh Vitti also played significant time last season, and other upperclassmen are expected to move into bigger roles on what looks to be a speedy team.

The battle to replace quarterback Jacob Drena is coming to the wire, with senior Sam Bouchard (3-for-3 for 10 yards last year) and juniors Shane LaPorte and Brady Lafferty in contention.

After starting the year Friday night at Conard, the Blue Knights visit Darien on Sept. 20 for one of the state Scheduling Alliance’s premier games.

The regular season wraps up with New Britain at home, then a visit Thanksgiving morning to what could be an improved Cheshire team. The Rams haven’t defeated Southington since 2011, the second-to-last time the Blue Knights missed the playoffs.

Sept. 13 — at Conard**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Darien, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — ENFIELD*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Hall**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — MANCHESTER*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — EAST HARTFORD*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — SIMSBURY**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Glastonbury*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — NEW BRITAIN**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Cheshire, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance game in bold

*Conference game

**Division game