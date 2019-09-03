CCC Football 2019: SOUTH WINDSOR preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Ronnie Pickard LB/RB, Royale Richards LB/RB.

[Outlook]

A year after winning 10 games and reaching the Class LL semifinals in 2017, the Bobcats lost over 20 players from that group and went winless in 2018.

“It was toughest on our three or four seniors we had in the program,” coach Dave Hodge said of his team’s 0-10 campaign.

A lot of younger players were asked to step up and play in a very tough CCC that saw the Bobcats play three teams that reached the LL playoffs.

This season, though the Bobcats have dropped to Class L due to enrollment, they will be tasked again with a tough schedule that features eight LL teams from CCC Division I and one SCC LL school. “Our schedule doesn’t do us any favors,” Hodge said.

Junior Anthony Bellizzi returns for his second season as the Bobcats quarterback. He started in every game a year ago and threw every pass. He finished the season with 717 yards passing and seven touchdowns.

Hodge said he expects his signal caller to be improved this season.

Senior Gabriel Hill will see the majority of the carries for the Bobcats this season after rushing for 215 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.

To the benefit of both Bellizzi and Hill is the return of every starting offensive lineman.

Led by Kevin Bromley (5-11, 230) and Gavin Daigle (6-0, 323), the boys up front come into the season with experience that will help the Bobcats improve an offense that scored 94 points last season and that was shutout four times.

Bromley and Daigle will also play the defensive line with Mohamed Barry who returns at defensive end.

Juniors Colin Kniffen and Jack Gorborino will lead the secondary after two very good sophomore seasons.

South Windsor opens up with New Britain before playing Hamden in its Scheduling Alliance game.

“New Britain is always big fast and strong, well coached,” Hodge said. “It’s a good test for us.

“We talk more about improving. We don’t talk about wins and losses a ton. We talk about improving. We can only get to the level we can get to with hard work and dedication to the program.”

Sept. 13 — at New Britain*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Hamden, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — SIMSBURY*, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — GLASTONBURY**, 3:15 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at East Hartford**, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — HALL*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — MANCHESTER**, 3:15 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Conard*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 — BRISTOL EASTERN*, 10 a.m.

Nov. 23 — ENFIELD**, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

**Division game

*Conference game