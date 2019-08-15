CCC Football 2019: SIMSBURY preview

Vitals

COACH — DAVE MASTERS (5th year, 18-22)

— (5th year, 18-22) CONFERENCE — CCC Division I West

— CCC Division I West PLAYOFF CLASS — Class LL (749 boys enrollment)

— Class LL (749 boys enrollment) HOME — Holden Field, Simsbury

— Holden Field, Simsbury 2018 RECORD — 5-5

— 5-5 2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Hall, 7 p.m.

— Sept. 13 at Hall, 7 p.m. TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | simsburygridiron.org; TWITTER: @masters_coach

Top Players

Key Losses

Jackson Butler QB, Colby Chase WR/DE, Kory Zall K, Marc Bedson RB/OLB

Outlook

Depth is the name of the game this season for Simsbury.

A staggering nine starters return on defense and eight more on defense have the Trojans in a good spot to improve on last year’s 5-5 record.

Last year’s super sophomore wide receiver Jeffery Coleman will be the focal point of the Simsbury offense. Now a junior, Coleman caught 33 balls for 502 yards and four touchdowns a year ago, but really came on strong towards the end of the season, including a 10-catch, 132-yard performance against Class LL quarterfinalist New Britain.

Despite his success, Coleman will need help from some newcomers. The Trojans graduated Jackson Butler and Marc Bedson, who combined 1,554 rushing yards and scored 30 of the Trojans’ 31 rushing touchdowns. Butler added 11 passing touchdowns at quarterback.

Simsbury is still in search of its new starting quarterback. At tailback, senior Danny Sohn (143 yards and one touchdown) is expected to replace Bedson. Sophomore receiver Jackson Harper (25 catches, 316 yards and two touchdowns) should form a nice duo with Coleman on the outside.

John MacNeil will anchor the offensive line and is joined by Tommy Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle (64 tackles) and Mohammed Harron (62 tackles) were the two leading tacklers for the Trojans last season. Both man the linebacking corps on a defense that allowed just under 20 points per game in 2018.

To earn its second winning season in three years, Simsbury will have to navigate potentially tough conference games against New Britain, Southington and Glastonbury, along with a Scheduling Alliance game against Amity from the SCC.

Sept. 13 — at Hall**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — AMITY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at South Windsor*, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — NEW BRITAIN**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — CONARD**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Manchester*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Southington**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — ENFIELD*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Glastonbury*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 — AVON*, 6:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game