CCC Football 2019: ROCKY HILL preview

[Vitals]

COACH — RICHARD DANCE (1st year)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division III West

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (373 boys enrollment)

HOME — McVicar Field, Rocky Hill

2018 RECORD — 2-8

2019 OPENER — Sept. 14 at Northwest Catholic, 10:30 a.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | Rocky Hill High School Football on Facebook

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Belall Matar WR/DB

[Outlook]

It’s a homecoming dance, of sorts, for the new coach at Rocky Hill.

Rich Dance, a 2003 graduate, former player and coach at Rocky Hill has returned to lead the program after spending the last five years an assistant coach at Glastonbury. He takes over for Mark Fritz, who coached the team to consecutive state tournament berths, including a trip to the Class S final in 2016.

Dane will have his hands full as he takes over a program that fell from a Class S playoff team in 2017 to 2-8 last year.

One of the positives for Dance heading into the season is that many of Rocky Hill’s young players saw playing time last year.

“Many underclassmen got valuable playing experience last year that will hopefully translate to more success this season,” Dance said.

One of the underclassman that got thrust into a role was quarterback Konnor Walsh. The senior wasn’t slated to be the starting quarterback when last season began, but by the end of the season has assumed the role. “Konnor is a good leader who wants to compete and make himself better on every play,” Dance said.

Leading rusher Nico Capasso also returns along with wide receiver Matt Sevigny and tight end Alex Boutin.

Boutin, a senior, will man the defensive line with Kameron Wilson while Sevigny and Walsh will play in the secondary.

Rocky Hill kicks off the season vs. CCC Division III West rival Northwest Catholic and will travel to play Lewis Mills, the CCC’s newest school, in Week 2. will The Terriers faces East Haven in its lone Scheduling Alliance game in Week 3 before diving back into its CCC Division III schedule.

Sept. 14 — at Northwest Catholic,** 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 21 — at Lewis Mills,* 12 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. EAST HAVEN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — vs. EAST CATHOLIC,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Bloomfield,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — vs. PLAINVILLE,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Tolland,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — vs. AVON,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at Cromwell/Portland, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game