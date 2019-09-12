CCC Football 2019: RHAM preview

[Vitals]

COACH — MIKE MASSE (1st year)

CONFERENCE — CCC

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class M (478 boys enrollment)

HOME — RHAM HS Field

2018 RECORD — 8-2

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Platt, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — RHAMSachemsFootball.org | Maxpreps TWITTER — @RHAMfootball

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Cal Redman QB/LB (Stony Brook), Kevin Clark, TE/LB, Seamus Queen RB/DE, Dylan Despersia OL/DL, Drew Smith, OL/DL

[Outlook]

RHAM will have a completely different look to the team this season.

Last year was the greatest team in school history. The Sachems went 8-2 and narrowly missed out on the program’s first playoff appearance.

Gone is the best player in school history in Cal Redman.

The quarterback/linebacker was a second-team New Haven Register/GameTimeCT All-State selection who threw for 1,147 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 1,004 rushing yards and 14 more touchdowns.

RHAM also lost leading rusher Seamus Queen (1,084 rushing yards and seven touchdowns) a long with top receivers Dylan Depersia (28 catches, 474 receiving yards, four touchdowns) and Kevin Clark (20 catches, 365 yards, five touchdowns).

The program also lost coach Robert Rubin, who took the running back coach job at AIC, after two years with the team.

Rubin was replaced by longtime Manchester coach Mike Masse, who coached Manchester from 1989 to 2003.

Masse will only be coaching for this season as RHAM looks for a replacement. He led Manchester to a Class LL state title appearance in 1993 after a 10-0 regular season.

Senior defensive end Andrew Keene returns to anchor the Sachems defense.

Last year, Keene was third on the team in tackles with 82 and had 35 tackles for a loss and one sack. He also will play tight end.

RHAM was bumped up to Division II East in the CCC and will now play Middletown and Windsor during the regular season. The Sachems will also play East Lyme from the ECC in their Scheduling Alliance game.

Sept. 13 — at Platt*, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — EAST LYME, 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 — MIDDLETOWN**, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Newington*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at E.O. Smith**, 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Hartford Public**, 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 — BRISTOL CENTRAL*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — WINDSOR**, 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Farmington**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Bacon Academy, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game