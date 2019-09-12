CCC Football 2019: PLAINVILLE preview

[Vitals]

COACH — TIM SHEA (4th year, 11-19 )

CONFERENCE — CCC Division III West

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (372 boys enrollment)

HOME — Tinty Stadium, Plainville

2018 RECORD – 6-4

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13, vs East Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @PLVBlueDevilFB

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Brady Callahan, WR/RB; Sam Lestini, T/DE; Frank Griffin, QB; Jason Mills, LB/FB; Alex Hernandez RB/CB

[Outlook]

Two of Plainville’s four losses a season ago were by eight-or-less points, including an 18-17 loss to rival Farmington to close the year and a heartbreaking, 32-24 comeback loss to RHAM at midseason.

If those two games had gone Plainville’s way, the Blue Devils could have found themselves in the Class S playoffs for the first time under coach Tim Shea.

The hope this season is — with 14 starters returning, including four offensive linemen — that those two losses can be flipped and a state playoff berth may be within reach.

“We are returning a good group of kids on both sides of the ball,” Shea said.

“We are hoping to be more physical and stouter up front on both sides of the ball. If we can stop the run and win third down on defense, along with playing physical football, we will be successful.”

Of course, the schedule also contains games against Class S champions Bloomfield and Class M runner-up Berlin.

Plainville will be starting Christian Collin at quarterback, replacing three- year starter in Frank Griffin. Along with the experienced line, Collin will have his pick of six returning wide receivers.

Mason Sarra and Beau Lasher will be splitting time at running back.

As is the case with many Class S teams, depth will be a concern and avoiding injuries may ultimately decide the fate of the season.

The Blue Devils kick off their season vs. East Catholic and Northwest Catholic before facing Law (SCC) in their Scheduling Alliance game. Then they return home to face defending Class S champion Bloomfield to kick off their toughest stretch of the season.

Sept. 13—EAST CATHOLIC,** 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Northwest Catholic,** 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Law, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — BLOOMFIELD,** 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Tolland,* 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 —BERLIN,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Rocky Hill,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Avon,* 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 — LEWIS MILLS,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — FARMINGTON,* 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game