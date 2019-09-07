CCC Football 2019: NEWINGTON preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JASON PACE (3rd year, 7-13)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division II West

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (691 boys enrollment)

HOME — Alumni Field, Newington

2018 RECORD – 4-6

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — MaxPreps | newingtonathletics.com | TWITTER — @NHSIndians | FACEBOOK

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Dylan Nees-Fair LB/K LB

[Outlook]

Newington closed out last season with a big win over rival Wethersfield, 27-20, which was a nice salve on an often frustrating 4-6 season.

But with such a young team last year, coach Jason Pace expected some growing pains as the newcomers learned their roles.

Now, with seven starters returning back on both sides of the ball, the Eagles are hoping use the lessons learned and a move back up the CCC ladder and compete for their first winning season since 2012, if not more.

“We consider our strength to be the experience that players on both sides of the ball acquired last season,” said Pace, now in his third year since coming over from Wolcott. “We hope to be more explosive on the offensive side with all of our wide receivers and our quarterback returning.”

Pestrichello, a junior, started nine games as a sophomore, scoring two rushing and one passing touchdown in the team’s win over Wethersfield. He’s being counted on to help the Indians improve on their 18.2 points per game.

“We expect him to continue to progress and be the focus of our offense,” Pace said.

The quarterback will have plenty of options with seniors Izayah Ciarcia, Keenan Esau, Johnson Gunnar and Jordan Alexander all back in the spread offense. “Each has their own unique skillset that will be utilized within our offense this season,” Pace said.

Three offensive linemen return to help the cause. Pace said he has two underclassmen who will both get time at tailback.

Defensively, Newington held its own last year, but has to improve on the 269 points allowed last season, especially against the CCC’s better programs.

A varsity roster of just 35 players will force most players to go both ways and put their endurance to the test against bigger schools.

Newington has a rough opener vs. Windsor, a perennial playoff team, but has a relatively favorable schedule the rest of the way. It’s toughest stretch begins in Week 5 at home vs. Platt and includes trips to E.O. Smith and Bristol Central. “We hope to be competitive with the top teams in our division,” Pace said.

Newington has dropped back to Class L this season. The Indians haven’t reached the state playoffs since they played in the 2008 Class L final.

Sept. 13 — WINDSOR,* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Bristol Eastern,** 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Amity, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — RHAM,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — PLATT,** 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — MALONEY,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at E.O. Smith,* 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Bristol Central**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — ENFIELD,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at Wethersfield,** 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game