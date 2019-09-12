CCC Football 2019: NEW BRITAIN preview

[Vitals]

COACH — TEBUCKY JONES (9th year, 45-38)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division I West

PLAYOFF CLASS — LL (1,494 boys enrollment)

HOME — Veterans Memorial Stadium, New Britain

2018 RECORD — 9-2

2019 OPENER — Sept.13 vs. South Windsor, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Kaiyon Gunn RB, Tahje Yopp QB, Shawn Robinson RB, Juliano Morales OL

[Outlook]

New Britain went 9-2 last season, qualifying for the Class LL state tournament as the No. 7 seed, losing to eventual champions Greenwich in the quarterfinals.

The Golden Hurricanes reached the tournament by beating rival Berlin in the Wishbone Bowl.

If New Britain hopes to return to the tournament, it will have to fill some holes left by heavy graduation losses.

Having Tarik Hetmyer at wide receiver should help after he put up 530 total yards and seven touchdowns last season as a secondary threat on a team loaded with talent.

New Britain passed the ball fewer than 90 times last season but may air it out a bit more this season with Monte Dickson at quarterback.

Yasser Vasquez, 6-foot-4, 320 pound lineman, should help protect Dickson on the occasion he drops back to pass.

In their schedule alliance game, the Hurricanes will travel to the FCIAC to take on Staples in the second game of the season.

The key stretch for New Britain will come at the end of the season with games against East Hartford, Southington and Berlin to close out the slate.

Sept. 13 — SOUTH WINDSOR*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Staples, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Manchester*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Simsbury**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — HALL**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 —GLASTONBURY*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — CONARD**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at East Hartford*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Southington**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 — BERLIN*, 6:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game

