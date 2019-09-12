CCC Football 2019: MANCHESTER preview

[Vitals]

COACH — ROY ROBERTS (6th year, 19-34)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division I East

PLAYOFF CLASS — LL (855 boys enrollment )

HOME — Memorial Field at Manchester High School

2018 RECORD — 4-6

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps , Facebook

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

QB Logan Tomlinson; RB/CB Eli Ford; RB/DB Wesley Allison

[Outlook]

The biggest news surrounding Manchester High athletics came off the field. The school has re-branded, dropping the “Indians” nickname while adopting “Red Hawks” as the new identity. Manchester was first known as the Indians in 1949, so the change was greeted with some jeers from alumni — but the new logo and moniker have been embraced at the school.

How will the Red Hawks football team fare in 2019?

Manchester is aiming for its first winning season since 2013, a season that capped a run of five winning seasons in six years and featured teams that sent players to Division I college programs. Manchester graduate Seth DeValve is a tight end on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster after three seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Last year, Manchester dropped its first three games before winning three of four. Manchester was 4-4 heading into its final game against rival East Hartford, but the Hornets staged a 63-40 win.

The was a microcosm of the season. Manchester, led by talented quarterback Logan Tomlinson, scored points, but fell short in some high-scoring games. Consider the season opener: Enfield 51, Manchester 43 in double-overtime.

Tomlinson, who missed much of his junior season with an ankle injury, passed for 1,930 yards and ran for a team-high 659 years as a senior. He’s now on the Wesleyan roster and Manchester will be tasked with replacing his production.

Manchester also graduated its leading rushers after Tomlinson: Eli Ford (405 yards) and Wesley Allison (323), both important two-way players. Ford is playing at Utica, Allison at WestConn.

The Red Hawks’ schedule includes a core of strong programs — New Britain (9-2 last season), Southington (10-1), Platt (9-3), and East Hartford (8-2) — so there won’t be much margin for error as they reload.

Sept. 13 — at Glastonbury**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — WILBUR CROSS, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — NEW BRITAIN*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Enfield**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Southington*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — SIMSBURY*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at South Windsor**, 3:15 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Hall*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — PLATT*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 — EAST HARTFORD**, 6:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game