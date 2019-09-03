CCC Football 2019: MALONEY preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Donald Posey OL/DL, Victor Marquez WR/DB, Ryan Martel C, Maurice Brackett WR/DB, Elliot Good QB

[Outlook]

After a surprising run to the Class L championship game, the Spartans will have their work cut out for them as they try to build on on the programs success over the last couple of years.

The Spartans have gone 7-3, 7-3, 9-2 and 10-3 over the past four seasons, but there has been a ton a turnover heading into 2019.

Four of the starting offensive lineman that kept quarterback Elliot Good’s jersey clean are gone. Good, an all-state selection, is playing baseball at Central Connecticut State University.

His primary target, Victor Marquez, Maloney’s all-time leading receiver and a first team All-Stater, is playing at Southern Connecticut State University.

All told, the Spartans return just three starters from an offense that scored 33.7 points per game.

Trevor Santiago is the lone big man back up front, as well as junior running back James Tarver.

As a sophomore Tarver stepped in and rushed for over 1,000 yards.

Coach Kevin Frederick said that they have three quarterbacks — sophomores Angel Arce, Spencer Studley and Jack Fitzgerald — that are trying to replace Good.

He added that Ian Graham, Andrew Ellison, Stone Deleon, Vincent Martinez, Quannell Grimes, Kam Moreno and Tylee Flowers are guys that need to step up to fill the void left by Marquez.

Defensively the Spartans have seven returners back from a squad that allowed 21.5 points a game (or 18.8 a game until the Class L final loss).

Senior Kody Talento, the team’s leading tackler last year, returns at linebacker and will be joined by sophomore Kenny McMillian.

Santiago returns on the defensive line and will be joined by senior Sirtorious White, who started as a sophomore, but missed all of last season with a knee injury, will join him on the line.

Maloney will host North Haven and its single wing offense in Week 3 as its game in the Scheduling Alliance game. The Spartans will also face off against Middletown, Windsor and Platt, all playoff teams from a year ago.

Sept. 13 — at Farmington*, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — BRISTOL CENTRAL**, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — NORTH HAVEN, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Middletown*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — BRISTOL EASTERN**, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Newington**, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — HARTFORD PUBLIC*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Wethersfield**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — WINDSOR*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Platt**, 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

**Division game

*Conference game