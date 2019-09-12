GameTime CT

CCC Football 2019: HARTFORD PUBLIC preview

Hartford Public’s Malachi Randolph celebrates a tackle at a scrimmage at Pierson Park, Cromwell on Saturday, August 31, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Jermaine Jones QB/DB, Ryan West, Sr., FS, OC Johnson, WR

[Outlook]

This season’s Hartford Public team will look to improve defensively from a year ago when the team allowed 29.5 points per game.

Luckily for the Owls they will have three of their top linebackers back.

Malachi Randolph had 111 tackles and three sacks a season ago, while Kahari Palmer led the team with 115 tackles and Melvin Flores added 56. 

Hartford Public will play against Guilford from the SCC in its Scheduling Alliance game. The Owls will also face off against Windsor, Middletown and Maloney, all playoff teams from a year ago.

[2019 Schedule]

  • Sept. 14 — vs. WETHERSFIELD,* 1 p.m.
  • Sept. 20 — at Guilford, 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 27 — at Windsor**, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 5 — vs. BRISTOL EASTERN*, 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 11 — at Middletown**, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 26 — vs. RHAM**, 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 1 — at Maloney*, 6:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 9 — vs. FARMINGTON**, 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 16 — vs. E.O. SMITH**, 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 28 — at Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver*, 10 a.m.
Home games in CAPS
Scheduling Alliance games in bold
*Conference game
**Division game

