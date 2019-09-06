CCC Football 2019: HALL preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Hugh Wells OT/DE; Nolan Tibball LB/Slot; Gavin Baker OC; Todd Cravedi WR/CB; Jack McHale FS/Slot; Tommy Sullivan QB

[Outlook]

Things were looking up for Hall football with a win over Simsbury in the opener last season.

However, the team lost the next six games before winning two-of-the-last-three including a win over rival Conard 27-17 in the Mayor’s Cup.

Several returning players may help Hall get back to .500 but with just five wins combined the last two seasons, it will be an uphill battle.

The team once again opens against Simsbury ahead of a Week 2 matchup against Cheshire out of the SCC in its Scheduling Alliance game.

CCC powerhouses Southington, New Britain and East Hartford all loom on the schedule as does a late-season matchup against Wethersfield.

“We will rely on team defense and a consistent running attack on offense. We are counting on a junior class to fortify the holes on both sides of the ball,” Hall coach Frank Robinson said.

“We need to stay healthy throughout the season. We always strive to be in the hunt for the division title. The goal is to stay healthy and compete.”

Matt Keller started four of those games last season and is back under center this fall.

Robinson said junior Izzo Lizardi is a dynamic running back. He put up 313 yards on the ground as a sophomore. He will be joined in the backfield by Julian Baker, “a downhill runner,” according to Robinson. Gabe Salomons will lead the receiving corps.

Sept. 13 — SIMSBURY**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — CHESHIRE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at East Hartford,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — SOUTHINGTON**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at New Britain**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at South Windsor*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Enfield*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — MANCHESTER*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — WETHERSFIELD*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 — at Conard**, 1 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game