























Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 2 of 7 Glastonbury first-year coach Eric Hennessy coaches his players at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Glastonbury first-year coach Eric Hennessy coaches his players at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 3 of 7 Glastonbury right tackle Kirill Fioletov works at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Glastonbury right tackle Kirill Fioletov works at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 4 of 7 Glastonbury left guard Dave Peniston works at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Glastonbury left guard Dave Peniston works at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 5 of 7 Glastonbury left tackle Brett Nelson works at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Glastonbury left tackle Brett Nelson works at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 6 of 7 Glastonbury center Jack Hennessy works at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Glastonbury center Jack Hennessy works at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 7 of 7 Glastonbury coach Eric Hennessy fools around with his offensive linemen at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Glastonbury coach Eric Hennessy fools around with his offensive linemen at practice on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) CCC Football 2019: GLASTONBURY preview 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Vitals

COACH — ERIC HENNESSY (1st year)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division I East

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class LL (979 boys enrollment)

HOME — Glastonbury HS

2018 RECORD — 5-5

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Manchester, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

Top Players

Key Losses

Drew Daniels QB/FS, Matt Tenney RB/SS, Dylan Clemens OL, Freddy Thomas WR

Outlook

A year after the Maloney offensive line was nicknamed the ogres and helped lead the Spartans to the Class L championship game, look no further than Glastonbury to perhaps find a new set of ogres in the state.

“Every team that you see that has success, it starts up front,” said new coach Eric Hennessy, the former Newington coach who takes over for Scott Daniels this season. “It starts with the big boys.”

The big boys up front are an average 6-3 and 250 pounds.

Three of the offensive linemen — senior left tackle Brett Nelson (6-5, 270), senior left guard Dave Peniston (6-0, 225) and sophomore center Jack Hennessy (6-4, 230) — are returning starters.

Senior Kirill Fioletov (6-4, 235) moved from tight end to right tackle and sophomore Keegan Dickinson (6-3, 290) fills out the line at right guard.

“Any good coach will tell you that it starts up front,” Peniston said. “That’s going to be our mentality this year. We’re going to bring the heat up front and the rest of the team is going to flow with us.”

That mentality means a lot coming from Peniston who Hennessy called the runt of the offensive line. “But he is probably the toughest kid on the team,” the coach added.

The offensive line is going to have to play above and beyond for the Tomahawks to return to the postseason for the first time since 2015, when the program wrapped up a run of eight-straight state playoff appearances.

Gone is their starting quarterback, running and top wide receivers… possibly.

There is a quarterback competition going on between junior Greg Perry, sophomore Joe Zeppieri and senior Brandon Valdes, who was the Tomahawks starting wideout a season ago.

“At the end of the day we are on the same and we have the same goals,” Valdes said about the competition.

Hennessy hopes to name a starter after the team’s scrimmage against Wethersfield on Sept. 5.

The Tomahawks will run the ball by committee this season with seniors Brandon Myers, Nazzim Bourgoin, junior Ethan Taylor and sophomore Mahari Bush.

“What the group lacks in experience they make up in athleticism, anyone of them could be the featured back, with the others getting substantial touches this season,” Hennessy said.

Myers will anchor the defense as linebacker and Hennssey expects his senior to not only become the leader of the team, but one of the best linebackers in the state.

“He’s a kid that needs to be considered for All-State at the end of the year,” he said.

The Tomahawks open the season against Manchester before they travel to play Norwich Free Academy in their CCC-mandated Scheduling Alliance crossover.

A good start to the season is necessary since the Tomahawks face New Britain, East Hartford, Southington and Bloomfield in four of their last five games.

Sept. 13 — MANCHESTER**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Norwich Free Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — CONARD*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at South Windsor**, 3:15 p.m.

Oct. 11 — ENFIELD**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at New Britain*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at East Hartford**, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — SOUTHINGTON*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — SIMSBURY*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 — at Bloomfield*, 7 p.m.

Home games in CAPS.

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game