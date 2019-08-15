CCC Football 2019: FARMINGTON preview

Vitals

Top Players

Key Losses

Aiden Sposato WB/LB, Nigel DeBrito OL/DL, Max Bartholomay LB/FB

Outlook

Farmington won its final three games of 2018 and finished 6-4, above .500 for the first time since 2013 when the program went 9-2.

Five of the team’s six wins came at home. All four of their losses were to eventual state playoff qualifiers.

With a good returning group, the Indians have a chance to do damage in the CCC this season.

Second-year quarterback Jacob Conrad returns to lead the offense. As a junior, he set the school’s record for passing yardage in a single season with 1,518. He also threw for 14 touchdowns. Coach Chris Machol said Conrad is a good runner and is the “strongest player on the team, pound-for-pound.”

Conrad will had a plethora of weapons surrounding him this season. Four of the five leading receivers from a year ago return, including Niko Bouzakis, Mitchell Guglielmo and Michael Gregory.

Bouzakis led the team with 36 catches and 383 yards, while Gregory led the team with four touchdown catches and had a 16.8 yards per catch.

A committee of Finn Sposato, Riley Chapman and Chris Geer will handle the running back duties after the Indians’ two leading rushers graduated.

Last season, the Indians scored just 18.9 points a game and scored just 30 points total in their four losses.

“We need to be able to throw the ball,” Machol said. “We are deep at the skill positions, but not big up front. On defense we need to rely on speed and open field tackling.”

Defensively the Indians allowed 25.9 points a game and, though they are “smaller than previous” teams up front, Machol said, they do have the pleasure of having their leading tackler back.

Sposato led the way with 75 tackles and three sacks. Nick Greco and Dominic Cassarino will man the defensive line.

Farmington must face three 2018 playoff teams — Maloney, Windsor, Middletown — but have the benefit of playing all three of those teams at home this year. Farmington’s Scheduling Alliance game is vs. Pomperaug out of the SWC in Week 2.

Sept. 13 — MALONEY*, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Pomperaug, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at E.O. Smith**, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — WETHERSFIELD*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — WINDSOR**, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 — MIDDLETOWN**, 2 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Bristol Eastern*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Hartford Public**, 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 — RHAM*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Plainville*, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS.

Scheduling Alliance games in bold.

*Conference game

**Division game