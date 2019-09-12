CCC Football 2019: ENFIELD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JAMES LYVER (4th year, 6-24)

CONFERENCE — CCC

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class LL (760 boys enrollment)

HOME — Enfield Turf

2018 RECORD — 4-6

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. East Hartford, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — www.enfieldfootball.org | FACEBOOK — EnfieldFootball

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Joel Stewart WR/DB, Brendan DeBarber, WR/DB, Andrew Diaz OL/DL, Freddy Centrella OL/DL

[Outlook]

After finishing 4-6 — the best season under coach James Lyver — the Eagles are looking to continue their rise in the CCC and Class LL.

With a ton of returners back this season the Eagles have the right to be optimistic.

Leading the way is Yale commit wide receiver Wyatt Raymond.

The senior wideout led the team with 38 catches for 665 yards and seven touchdowns.

Luckily for him his quarterback also returns.

A year ago Cody Stager threw for 1,640 yards and 19 touchdowns while also rushing for a team lead 301 yards and two scores.

Senior running back Tallon Stager also returns at running back, he was second on the team in rushing yards with 187 last season.

Stager and Raymond also return on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker where both had over 50 tackles.

Enfield will play New Milford in its Scheduling Alliance game.

Sept. 13 — vs. EAST HARTFORD**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — vs. NEW MILFORD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Southington*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — vs. MANCHESTER**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Glastonbury**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Conard*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — vs. HALL*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Simsbury*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Newington*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 — at South Windsor**, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game